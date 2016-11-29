Your browser is out-of-date.

14 easy ways to have a modern kitchen!

Leigh Leigh
Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern kitchen
For those who want to give a unique touch to the kitchen, today at homify we are going to show you different examples full of ideas and inspiration. You'll want to renovate your kitchen immediately!

There are so many great options that often we don't know where to start when it comes to modernising our kitchen. This is why today's article is the perfect place to begin. It will teach you savvy ways to store the crockery, cutlery and utensils as well as how to take advantage of the furniture and improve storage. We'll even look at how to choose colours and materials.

This article has everything that you need to know about having a modern kitchen all in one place. We hope that it will be incentive for you to apply tips and tricks to your kitchen space.

Let's take a look!

1. Use ceramic for a modern kitchen

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern kitchen
Ceramic has a very clean and elegant finish, giving your kitchen a very glossy look and feel. It also features a very smooth surface.

2. Install quality counter tops

Rustikaler Landhaus-Traum im Altbau, Küchenquelle Küchenquelle KitchenElectronics
Use materials that support high temperatures and are easy to clean. Polished concrete is an excellent and economical choice. For more refined tastes. we recommend marble or granite.

3. Use small appliances to make the most of space

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Say goodbye to heavy tools in the kitchen and start using small utensils that are practical to clean and easy to store.

4. Make the most of the corners to create the kitchen of your dreams

homify Modern kitchen
Use shelves to keep your kitchen organised. If you have limited space, install shelves and cabinets so that you can organise your cutlery, crockery and appliances more adequately.

5. Install a kitchen island with storage space to save space

homify KitchenTables & chairs
Kitchen islands are a very modern and savvy addition to the kitchen, providing the area with extra storage space as well as an extra surface area for cooking or preparing food.

Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration for your own home!

6. Glass is a wonderful material for the kitchen due to its practicality when cleaning

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
Having a glass-lined counter top provides a unique glow to a kitchen space. What's more is that you only need soap and water to clean it.

7. Install flashy elements like lamps and tables full of creativity and unique design

homify Modern kitchen
One of the most important factors in a kitchen is lighting. This is a functional element that also illuminates your creative design.

Don't you love this bright and bold kitchen by design professionals Chris Silveira Architects & Associates

8. Choose modern kitchen models

the "andér-MATT" project (showroom 2015) , Archidé SA interior design Archidé SA interior design KitchenElectronics
These are functional and are very easy to use. In addition to offering more comfort, these kitchens are also better to work with because everything inhabits the same surface.

9. Install a large hood that absorbs all of the odors from the environment

Residência Londrina 3, Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes Modern kitchen
As we can see in this design, steel is a great choice.

This material is very delicate and aesthetically appealing. It also combines beautifully with wooden furniture.

10. Use wooden extensions to make the job that much easier

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Kitchen
NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

This is a new, savvy and comfortable alternative to the classic kitchen. They maximise space. You can also use several boards of different sizes for a truly versatile kitchen area.

11. Create a drawer where all of your utensils can be carefully arranged

SieMatic ALUMINIUM INNENAUSSTATTUNG, Designstudio speziell® Designstudio speziell® KitchenStorage
This solution is great for people who tend to cut themselves when ever they're fiddling in a drawer!

12. Choose materials that add value to the environment

Apartamento .RF, Amis Arquitetura e Decoração Amis Arquitetura e Decoração Modern kitchen
Granite and steel are wonderful options. It doesn't matter if your kitchen is large or small, you can choose materials that will stand out.

Granite, for example, can be chosen according to your favourite colour.

13. A small kitchen can be cosy and very functional

Ateliê do Mestre Cervejeiro, Sarau Arquitetura Sarau Arquitetura Modern dining room
In this design, we can see how well the space has been utilised. The designers have installed shelves across the vertical area, maximising the storage space available. 

The kitchen bar subtly separates the small kitchen from the rest of the home, without cramping and crowding the area.

14. Add a personal touch to your kitchen using striking elements like lamps

homify Modern kitchen
For a stunning kitchen, you need to have some unique elements. 

In this design, we can see how the impressive lights make for a very bold design.

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one too: Beautiful kitchens: 7 ideas to decorate the walls.

The modular home that's designed with your needs in mind
