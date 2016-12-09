​The modern house perfect for a family on a budget

Aren’t shapes magnificent? They make up every single thing we see in life, from houses and cars to animals and people. Yes, even we are made up of different shapes!

Today’s discovery here on homify 360° is certainly no exception: an ultramodern house that decided to flaunt a look of pure and simple lines. Yes, just by looking at this structure you will be able to see a myriad of horizontal- and vertical lines flowing into one another to form shapes like windows, doors, balconies, floors and, finally, an entire house.

Add to that a soft colour palette and an interior look that celebrates its spacious layout with a clean style, and we are most inspired by (and just a tad bit envious of) this eye-catching design.

Care to take a look?