The South African home with a surprise you'll love

We may have just discovered a piece of paradise with this farmhouse located in Kwa-Zulu Natal – needless to say we just had to share its pristine beauty with you!

Displaying no less than 750 m² of excellent style, this classic-design residence treats us to a delicious combination of materials, clear tones, spacious rooms, and oh-so chic furniture. As if that wasn’t enough, the house is surrounded by an expertly manicured garden, and also presents a delicious surprise hidden underneath the wooden floorboards (but more on that later).

With four bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms, this spacious house also treats its owners to a luxuriously shaded veranda overlooking the dam nearby – the perfect spot to enjoy fresh air during summer months.

Shall we take a look?