The South African home with a surprise you'll love

We may have just discovered a piece of paradise with this farmhouse located in Kwa-Zulu Natal – needless to say we just had to share its pristine beauty with you!
Displaying no less than 750 m² of excellent style, this classic-design residence treats us to a delicious combination of materials, clear tones, spacious rooms, and oh-so chic furniture. As if that wasn’t enough, the house is surrounded by an expertly manicured garden, and also presents a delicious surprise hidden underneath the wooden floorboards (but more on that later).
With four bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms, this spacious house also treats its owners to a luxuriously shaded veranda overlooking the dam nearby – the perfect spot to enjoy fresh air during summer months.
Shall we take a look?
The house’s front entrance is situated in a stylish and shaded protrusion clad in red brick. Surfaces adorned with sink, concrete, and raw stone provide a visual contrast to the exposed brick walls, not only in terms of materials but also colour.
A picture-perfect garden, along with a tranquil fountain, completes the exterior scene most stylishly.
It would seem that the garden is not only beautiful, but also quite practical. Right here, for example, is a delightful little wooden terrace keeping watch over a cafe-dining set which looks to be the perfect spot for some afternoon tea.
It is time to see what the interior spaces have to offer, and we are quite delighted to find that the striking exposed brick surface of the façade gets repeated on the inside.
Here, in the majestic living room with its high ceilings, the brick adorns the focal wall with raw pride, adding so much texture and pattern into the stylish space. Classic furniture pieces conjure up a wide variety of plush surfaces, either for seating- or décor purposes, while dabbling in the softer and cooler side of the colour spectrum.
The lighting fixtures, on the other hand, opted for a more industrial-type style: just see that striking beauty dangling from the wooden ceiling beams above.
What good is a beautiful setting if you can’t enjoy it from the inside? Luckily this house has no worries about being excluded from that fine-looking landscape; simply open those glass doors and enjoy the freshness flowing inside!
In contrast with the previous space, this living room takes on a much more lavish approach to classic interior design – those remarkable sofas and luxurious chandelier speak for themselves.
This house definitely seems to have the best of both worlds – that surrounding view of the rolling hills and tranquil dam is just too magical to ignore.
Notice how striking the house’s façade seems even from a distance, immediately drawing our eyes away from the lush greens of the landscape.
Those striking exposed brick surfaces have proven to be quite successful, which is why they have been chosen to adorn the walls of the dining room as well. No complaints from our side!
Due to the clever style of the architecture, the rooms are quite open with one another, allowing us to see an abundance of areas of the house at the same time. Just see how this gorgeous view transports us from the dining room into the living room on the other side of the house, while also teasing us with a look at the veranda on the outside.
We couldn’t conclude our tour without giving away the magnificent surprise: a spacious wine cellar! With an open-riser spiral staircase, we descend from the ground floor downwards, discovering a stylish and very inviting space that’s decked out in exposed brick and oversized tiles.
An entire wall is covered with fantastic storage spaces for a myriad of wine bottles. And there is even an enormous table with room for 10 people to have a relaxing sit-down and really savour those full-bodied beauties.
Now we really think that this house has it all!
