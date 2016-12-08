​8 South African homes: take a look inside with us

When it comes to South African architecture, our country is indeed a force to be reckoned with. We may not be able to brag about designing the Eiffel Tower, the Chrysler Building or even the grand Sydney Opera House, but we can definitely hold our own when it comes to remarkable architectural creations, especially residential ones.
So, to remind you yet again how creamy our local crop of talent is, take a look at 8 simply scrumptious houses located right here in South Africa, and then compare each façade with a sneak peek at the relevant interiors – just to reiterate how stylish our local bunch of interior designers/decorators can be!
Have fun!
A majestic structure of chic cubes, strong curves, and glass-plated surfaces. How’s that for the looker of the neighbourhood?
This fabulous open-plan layout presents the perfect socialising zone for a myriad of friends.
Thanks to raw stone and elegant wood, this house’s façade is quite the attention-grabber.
And those two winning materials continue their style success on the inside, coating just about every available surface.
So open, so inviting – with so many terraces and balconies overlooking the pool area, anybody in this house can claim they’ve got the best views.
Sleek marble and crisp-white tones become the main focal pieces on the inside. So much space and so much style!
Thanks to those generous windows and glass doors, this Cape Town beauty gets premium views of the surrounding landscape. And of course we can’t overlook that fabulous pool!
With a stunning spiral staircase such as this, you almost don’t need any additional décor pieces in your home.
Elongated terraces, wide open spaces, and lots of windows to enjoy an ocean view – this is just how we like our houses!
Slide open those glass doors, and the interiors get treated to a fresh dose of sea breeze and lush landscape views.
This modern house takes its contemporary style very seriously, flaunting oh-so rigid volumes and linear designs on the outside.
The insides, however, is another story altogether, for here we are treated to elegance, soft colours, and eye-catching motifs.
Like a moth to a flame, we are drawn to this modern house’s illuminating glows shining from inside. Notice the outstanding contrast achieved by mixing concrete, stone, and wood into the front façade.
A colour palette of earthy tones controls the interior spaces most delightfully while incoming natural light casts a soft glow everywhere we look.
Can you just imagine the glittering vision this house turns into at night thanks to those decadent lighting fixtures?
A lavish interior garden ensures a dose of fresh air and lush greenery on the other side of the house, contrasting refreshingly with the ocean view at the back.
