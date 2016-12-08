​8 South African homes: take a look inside with us

When it comes to South African architecture, our country is indeed a force to be reckoned with. We may not be able to brag about designing the Eiffel Tower, the Chrysler Building or even the grand Sydney Opera House, but we can definitely hold our own when it comes to remarkable architectural creations, especially residential ones.

So, to remind you yet again how creamy our local crop of talent is, take a look at 8 simply scrumptious houses located right here in South Africa, and then compare each façade with a sneak peek at the relevant interiors – just to reiterate how stylish our local bunch of interior designers/decorators can be!

Have fun!