Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​8 South African homes: take a look inside with us

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
HSE Van Rooyen, CA Architects CA Architects Living room
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to South African architecture, our country is indeed a force to be reckoned with. We may not be able to brag about designing the Eiffel Tower, the Chrysler Building or even the grand Sydney Opera House, but we can definitely hold our own when it comes to remarkable architectural creations, especially residential ones.

So, to remind you yet again how creamy our local crop of talent is, take a look at 8 simply scrumptious houses located right here in South Africa, and then compare each façade with a sneak peek at the relevant interiors – just to reiterate how stylish our local bunch of interior designers/decorators can be!

Have fun!

House 1: Outside

Kloof Road House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Kloof Road House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

A majestic structure of chic cubes, strong curves, and glass-plated surfaces. How’s that for the looker of the neighbourhood?

House 1: Inside

Kloof Road House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Patios
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Kloof Road House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

This fabulous open-plan layout presents the perfect socialising zone for a myriad of friends.

House 2: Outside

AT WATER'S EDGE, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
Spiro Couyadis Architects

AT WATER'S EDGE

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Thanks to raw stone and elegant wood, this house’s façade is quite the attention-grabber.

House 2: Inside

AT WATER'S EDGE, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Spiro Couyadis Architects

AT WATER'S EDGE

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

And those two winning materials continue their style success on the inside, coating just about every available surface.

House 3: Outside

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses Grey
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

So open, so inviting – with so many terraces and balconies overlooking the pool area, anybody in this house can claim they’ve got the best views.

House 3: Inside

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Sleek marble and crisp-white tones become the main focal pieces on the inside. So much space and so much style!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

House 4: Outside

View from the front homify Modern houses mountain,landscape,cape town,sculptural,lighting
homify

View from the front

homify
homify
homify

Thanks to those generous windows and glass doors, this Cape Town beauty gets premium views of the surrounding landscape. And of course we can’t overlook that fabulous pool!

House 4: Inside

Head Road Glamour, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase staircase,stairs,front door,sculptural
Jenny Mills Architects

Head Road Glamour

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

With a stunning spiral staircase such as this, you almost don’t need any additional décor pieces in your home.

House 5: Outside

HSE Van Rooyen, CA Architects CA Architects Patios
CA Architects

HSE Van Rooyen

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

Elongated terraces, wide open spaces, and lots of windows to enjoy an ocean view – this is just how we like our houses!

House 5: Inside

HSE Van Rooyen, CA Architects CA Architects Living room
CA Architects

HSE Van Rooyen

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

Slide open those glass doors, and the interiors get treated to a fresh dose of sea breeze and lush landscape views.

House 6: Outside

Exterior of House Middelburg Inside Out Interiors Modern houses exterior,residential home
Inside Out Interiors

Exterior of House Middelburg

Inside Out Interiors
Inside Out Interiors
Inside Out Interiors

This modern house takes its contemporary style very seriously, flaunting oh-so rigid volumes and linear designs on the outside.

House 6: Inside

Dining Room Inside Out Interiors Dining roomChairs & benches dining room,modern,glass,fine dining chairs,velvet,old gold,accessories,upholstered chair,porcelain tiles
Inside Out Interiors

Dining Room

Inside Out Interiors
Inside Out Interiors
Inside Out Interiors

The insides, however, is another story altogether, for here we are treated to elegance, soft colours, and eye-catching motifs.

House 7: Outside

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Like a moth to a flame, we are drawn to this modern house’s illuminating glows shining from inside. Notice the outstanding contrast achieved by mixing concrete, stone, and wood into the front façade.

House 7: Inside

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

A colour palette of earthy tones controls the interior spaces most delightfully while incoming natural light casts a soft glow everywhere we look.

House 8: Outside

Villa Wilderness, van ringen architecten van ringen architecten Modern houses
van ringen architecten

van ringen architecten
van ringen architecten
van ringen architecten

Can you just imagine the glittering vision this house turns into at night thanks to those decadent lighting fixtures?

House 8: Inside

Villa Wilderness, van ringen architecten van ringen architecten Modern houses
van ringen architecten

van ringen architecten
van ringen architecten
van ringen architecten

A lavish interior garden ensures a dose of fresh air and lush greenery on the other side of the house, contrasting refreshingly with the ocean view at the back. 

Should you want a more in-depth look at this beauty, check out: An Eastern Cape Home with Champagne Views.

The beautiful family home that will make you want to move to Bedfordview
Which of these creations make you the proudest to be South African?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks