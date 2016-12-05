Your browser is out-of-date.

6 stunning kitchens in less than 12sqm

homify Kitchen White
The 6 kitchens we look at today are less than 12 square metres, but that doesn’t make them any less amazing than their full size counterparts. The interior designers of these sophisticated and stylish cooking spaces opted for great colour combinations, minimalist features and enchanting ambiances, the ideas are aimed at getting your kitchen to look extraordinary and chic, even in a small amount of space, without compromising on storage and attitude. So let’s be inspired!

1. Spacious corner

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA Modern kitchen
The corner kitchen idea takes full advantage of the storage possibilities within a small space. This idea is charming, while the colour scheme is neutral and elegant. The layout of this cooking area allows the user to move around freely without being blocked by extra furniture and accessories.

2. Industrial idea

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Industrial style kitchen
The shades of black and grey add an industrial inspired facet to this modern kitchen that ensures it is a creative and comfortable space. The U-shaped design maximises storage and workspace, keeping counters clutter free and functional. The kitchen forms part of the living room, but a glass wall separates the space without a claustrophobic division.

3. Minimalist extreme

homify Kitchen White
Think of minimalist design as the perfect option for a compact kitchen. It allows for clean lines, simple detail and a refined environment, something that the all-white cabinets and light grey flooring enhances even more.

4. A bit of romance

nuova cucina a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign Kitchen
Just because your kitchen is petite, doesn’t mean it cannot have a nice little touch of romanticism. A cosy atmosphere is created by the hanging illumination and colourful ceramic tiles that perfectly decorate the wall. The kitchen is separated from the living area by a low wall, now how is that for chic?

5. Fresh and young

LTAB/LAB/OPENSPACE, LTAB/LAB STUDIO LTAB/LAB STUDIO Modern kitchen
This cooking area has a fresh and young element that is accentuated by the colour scheme and awesome lighting. While the decorative wall that hides the appliances includes a vibrant décor aspect too.

6. It's practical

Una Stanza in più, Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern kitchen
Practicality is of utmost importance, especially in a space that is just about 6 square metres. The elegant design, comfortable layout and functionality of this kitchen are trendy and tasteful too. The kitchen can fit a double sink, large stove, refrigerator, oven, storage and even working space for meal prep. Get some more inspirational tips from these: 12 ideas for a small and modern kitchen

How have you decorated your small kitchen?

