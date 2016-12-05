6 stunning kitchens in less than 12sqm

The 6 kitchens we look at today are less than 12 square metres, but that doesn’t make them any less amazing than their full size counterparts. The interior designers of these sophisticated and stylish cooking spaces opted for great colour combinations, minimalist features and enchanting ambiances, the ideas are aimed at getting your kitchen to look extraordinary and chic, even in a small amount of space, without compromising on storage and attitude. So let’s be inspired!
The corner kitchen idea takes full advantage of the storage possibilities within a small space. This idea is charming, while the colour scheme is neutral and elegant. The layout of this cooking area allows the user to move around freely without being blocked by extra furniture and accessories.
The shades of black and grey add an industrial inspired facet to this modern kitchen that ensures it is a creative and comfortable space. The U-shaped design maximises storage and workspace, keeping counters clutter free and functional. The kitchen forms part of the living room, but a glass wall separates the space without a claustrophobic division.
Think of minimalist design as the perfect option for a compact kitchen. It allows for clean lines, simple detail and a refined environment, something that the all-white cabinets and light grey flooring enhances even more.
Just because your kitchen is petite, doesn’t mean it cannot have a nice little touch of romanticism. A cosy atmosphere is created by the hanging illumination and colourful ceramic tiles that perfectly decorate the wall. The kitchen is separated from the living area by a low wall, now how is that for chic?
This cooking area has a fresh and young element that is accentuated by the colour scheme and awesome lighting. While the decorative wall that hides the appliances includes a vibrant décor aspect too.
Practicality is of utmost importance, especially in a space that is just about 6 square metres. The elegant design, comfortable layout
and functionality of this kitchen are trendy and tasteful too. The kitchen can fit a double sink, large stove, refrigerator, oven, storage and even working space for meal prep. Get some more inspirational tips from these: 12 ideas for a small and modern kitchen