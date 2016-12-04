Your browser is out-of-date.

12 pictures of garages you'll wish were yours

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Dezanove House, Inaki Leite Design Ltd. Inaki Leite Design Ltd. Modern garage/shed
Loading admin actions …

The garage is more than just a space to house your vehicle, it may also act as storage for your tools, garden equipment and household items you no longer need. In some cases it's even a place for fun, perhaps with a pool table, ping-pong set up or even darts. If it's big enough, the garage truly can function as a quasi recreation room. 

Even if your garage is purely a space for your car (and a few other bits and pieces), that's no reason to neglect it. Keeping it clean, functional and visually appealing will, like any interior space, give you a better overall feeling when you're there. If your car is an item that you value, then you'd of course prefer that it's in a clean and safe environment. You don't want a can of paint and a whole lot of dust to fall on it, for example.

The 12 garages we visit today are unique, attractive and super stylish, allowing ample space for your vehicle as well as storage options for any accessories and supplies. From the illustrious to the rather simple, these ideas are sure to get you inspired and keen to make some changes to your own garage, or perhaps even build a brand new one from scratch. 

The homify team have incorporated some basic storage ideas in this feature as well, to ensure that the garage remains uncluttered and organised. So even if you're not looking to renovate or build, there are simple tips that you can use to improve the space you've already got on a budget, and in no time at all. 

So let's take a look for some must-have ideas!

1. Pergola type

KROPKA STUDIO'S PROJECT, Kropka Studio Kropka Studio Modern garage/shed
Kropka Studio

KROPKA STUDIO'S PROJECT

Kropka Studio
Kropka Studio
Kropka Studio

2. The glass ceiling

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

3. Safety and security

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern garage/shed
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

4. Organised and tidy

Heimwerkstatt, Regalraum GmbH Regalraum GmbH Industrial style garage/shed Metal White
Regalraum GmbH

Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH

5. Double up as a den

シダーガレージ, J-STYLE GARAGE Co.,Ltd. J-STYLE GARAGE Co.,Ltd. Country style garage/shed
J-STYLE GARAGE Co.,Ltd.

J-STYLE GARAGE Co.,Ltd.
J-STYLE GARAGE Co.,Ltd.
J-STYLE GARAGE Co.,Ltd.

You may want to create a man cave in your garage, ask a professional to help you get the best out of the space.

6. For many cars

Casa José Prata, Barbosa & Guimarães, Lda. Barbosa & Guimarães, Lda. Modern garage/shed
Barbosa &amp; Guimarães, Lda.

Barbosa & Guimarães, Lda.
Barbosa &amp; Guimarães, Lda.
Barbosa & Guimarães, Lda.

7. Sleek and simple

Casa Santo Antônio, Roma Arquitetura Roma Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
Roma Arquitetura

Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura

8. Garden incorporated

Canonbury Square, IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Modern garage/shed
IQ Glass UK

Canonbury Square

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

9. For the grand home

dezanove house designed by iñaki leite - front view at twilight Inaki Leite Design Ltd. Modern garage/shed
Inaki Leite Design Ltd.

dezanove house designed by iñaki leite—front view at twilight

Inaki Leite Design Ltd.
Inaki Leite Design Ltd.
Inaki Leite Design Ltd.

9. A motorcycle space

バイク乗りのためのガレージハウス, 徳増建築設計事務所 徳増建築設計事務所 Eclectic style garage/shed
徳増建築設計事務所

徳増建築設計事務所
徳増建築設計事務所
徳増建築設計事務所

10. Futuristic and eclectic

Private Garage and party room, Tobias Link Lichtplanung Tobias Link Lichtplanung Modern garage/shed
Tobias Link Lichtplanung

Private Garage and party room

Tobias Link Lichtplanung
Tobias Link Lichtplanung
Tobias Link Lichtplanung

11. Narrow but planned

混構造の自然住宅, モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier Modern garage/shed Iron/Steel Red
モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier

モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier
モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier
モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier

If you liked this feature, here are: 8 cool garages that were very easy to build.

If you liked this feature, here are: 8 cool garages that were very easy to build.
Which garage do you like the most?

