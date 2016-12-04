12 pictures of garages you'll wish were yours

The garage is more than just a space to house your vehicle, it may also act as storage for your tools, garden equipment and household items you no longer need. In some cases it's even a place for fun, perhaps with a pool table, ping-pong set up or even darts. If it's big enough, the garage truly can function as a quasi recreation room.

Even if your garage is purely a space for your car (and a few other bits and pieces), that's no reason to neglect it. Keeping it clean, functional and visually appealing will, like any interior space, give you a better overall feeling when you're there. If your car is an item that you value, then you'd of course prefer that it's in a clean and safe environment. You don't want a can of paint and a whole lot of dust to fall on it, for example.

The 12 garages we visit today are unique, attractive and super stylish, allowing ample space for your vehicle as well as storage options for any accessories and supplies. From the illustrious to the rather simple, these ideas are sure to get you inspired and keen to make some changes to your own garage, or perhaps even build a brand new one from scratch.

The homify team have incorporated some basic storage ideas in this feature as well, to ensure that the garage remains uncluttered and organised. So even if you're not looking to renovate or build, there are simple tips that you can use to improve the space you've already got on a budget, and in no time at all.

So let's take a look for some must-have ideas!