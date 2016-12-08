​The modern Johannesburg house ready for a new family

Today on homify 360° we celebrate our local talent by zooming in one of our very own structures – an ultra modern (and oh-so fantastic) house located in good old Johannesburg.

This house seems to have it all: soft neutral tones, contemporary furniture, a fabulous garden, and wide open terraces and balconies. But in addition, it also shows us how committed it is to keeping clutter at bay due to its ample storage compartments.

And let’s not forget about its potential when it comes to socialising, with wide open spaces and elegant seating/dining areas just waiting to be filled by a myriad of guests.

Feel like becoming just a tad green with envy? Then scroll right ahead…