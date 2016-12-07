​16 homes with cool garages for you to copy

We can all appreciate the importance of a garage or carport – it needs to have a firm commitment to space and storage, seeing as it is where you store your prized possession each and every day.

But let’s be honest – in addition to being practical, that garage can also look quite stylish – like we said, it is where you store your prized possession. And why would you ever feel the need to park your beauty in a grimy and cluttered spot?

So, to celebrate the beauty of garages (and oh-so clever architects who understand the importance of an aesthetically pleasing space for our cars), let’s take a look at 16 examples of houses who look quite striking and fantastic thanks to the addition of garages.

Which one will be your favourite?