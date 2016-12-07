Your browser is out-of-date.

​16 homes with cool garages for you to copy

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa Altavista, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern garage/shed
We can all appreciate the importance of a garage or carport – it needs to have a firm commitment to space and storage, seeing as it is where you store your prized possession each and every day.

But let’s be honest – in addition to being practical, that garage can also look quite stylish – like we said, it is where you store your prized possession. And why would you ever feel the need to park your beauty in a grimy and cluttered spot? 

So, to celebrate the beauty of garages (and oh-so clever architects who understand the importance of an aesthetically pleasing space for our cars), let’s take a look at 16 examples of houses who look quite striking and fantastic thanks to the addition of garages.

Which one will be your favourite?

1. A few timber beams, some reeds for shading, and ta-da: a rustic-looking carport in no time!

Puerto Roldán - Lote 390, Erb Santiago Erb Santiago Modern houses
Erb Santiago

Erb Santiago
Erb Santiago
Erb Santiago

2. We just love how this open garage suits the modern style of the entire house, and yet it’s coated in white to make it stand out.

Casa Altavista, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern garage/shed
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

3. This garage opted for a sleek design and glamorous lights to really make it a focal point.

Casa O-M, Jeost Arquitectura Jeost Arquitectura Rustic style garage/shed
Jeost Arquitectura

Jeost Arquitectura
Jeost Arquitectura
Jeost Arquitectura

4. Now you can relax knowing that your four-wheeled beauty is safe and sound indoors.

S邸ガレージハウス, 一級建築士事務所・スタジオインデックス 一級建築士事務所・スタジオインデックス Modern living room
一級建築士事務所・スタジオインデックス

一級建築士事務所・スタジオインデックス
一級建築士事務所・スタジオインデックス
一級建築士事務所・スタジオインデックス

5. Less is indeed more, with this minimalist-style garage connected to the main house.

Vivienda en Villagarcía, Nan Arquitectos Nan Arquitectos Minimalist house
Nan Arquitectos

Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos

6. Don’t you think this timber pergola model looks simply smashing for a carport?

PROJETO ARQUITETÔNICO DA RESIDÊNCIA PRUNER, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Rustic style garden
ArchDesign STUDIO

ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

7. Not one, but two open garages are situated underneath this ultra contemporary house – love that colour scheme!

풍광좋은 제주 개러지 하우스, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern garage/shed Orange
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

8. Clean and simple definitely wins the style game here.

homify Minimalist house Stone White
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Now this is where you park your car in style – wooden beams and crystal-clear glass for a ceiling/skylight.

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

10. Don’t underestimate the importance of lighting to highlight your entire house, including your garage – this house certainly didn’t.

Fachada frontal Santos Arquitetura minimalist garage/shed
Santos Arquitetura

Fachada frontal

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

11. No need to hide your garage around a corner, especially not when it is such a chic and elegant focal point as this one!

dezanove house designed by iñaki leite - front view at twilight Inaki Leite Design Ltd. Modern garage/shed
Inaki Leite Design Ltd.

dezanove house designed by iñaki leite—front view at twilight

Inaki Leite Design Ltd.
Inaki Leite Design Ltd.
Inaki Leite Design Ltd.

12. That driveway seems to stretch on forever, allowing all the visiting friends to park their cars in style while socialising.

CASA KOPCHE, Adagio Arquitectos Adagio Arquitectos Carport Stone White
Adagio Arquitectos

Adagio Arquitectos
Adagio Arquitectos
Adagio Arquitectos

13. These owners felt their car deserved its own special little structure apart from the main house. If you’ve got it, flaunt it!

Haus H, ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting Modern garage/shed Iron/Steel Grey
ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting

ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting
ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting
ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting

14. This cubic-style house shines the spotlight on the garage by coating it in a light stone-grey colour.

EFH Busswil, skizzenROLLE skizzenROLLE Modern garage/shed
skizzenROLLE

skizzenROLLE
skizzenROLLE
skizzenROLLE

15. Rustic stone walls combined with glimmering lights? Now that’s how you treat your four-wheeled beauties to style.

CASA GERSHENSON, Gonzalez Amaro Gonzalez Amaro Modern garage/shed
Gonzalez Amaro

Gonzalez Amaro
Gonzalez Amaro
Gonzalez Amaro

16. This elongated garage lights up as soon as the sun sets, displaying those vehicles with pride and satisfaction.

homify Mediterranean style garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

Take a look at these: 9 smart garage ideas that won't cost thousands of rands.

Which of these examples have inspired you to do some touch-ups to your own garage / carport back home?

