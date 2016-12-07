​The little mobile home that will steal your heart

Space seems to be getting less and less these days – however, our love for beautiful designs and aesthetically pleasing surfaces is as strong as ever! What to do?

Well, if you’re a regular here on homify, you will know that there is no shortage on clever tricks and simple tips to help you with a myriad of different design- and architectural related issues, from choosing the best flooring for your bathroom to helping small rooms look bigger.

Today’s homify 360° discovery focuses on small-scale living with a clever twist – it allows you to pack up your belongings and set off to wherever you choose. Don’t like your neighbours? Can’t stand the landscape surrounding you? Simply load your little house onto a moving van and set off to wherever you please!