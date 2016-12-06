An impressive home built for a family starting a new life

Welcome to another homify 360° edition where we make you green with envy by showcasing spectacular houses and fabulous spaces from around the world – or treat you to stunning inspiration for your own interior- and exterior spaces back home (depending on how you choose to look at it).

Today’s discovery comes to us all the way from hot-and-happening Jundiaí in São Paulo, Brazil. Here is where a chic modern house treats its owners to a daily dose of spacious layouts, contemporary style, clever material combinations, and oh-so-elegant tones.

And if you thought that the exterior façade was something to write home about, wait until we enter the interior spaces!

Let’s take a look…