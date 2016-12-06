An impressive home built for a family starting a new life

Welcome to another homify 360° edition where we make you green with envy by showcasing spectacular houses and fabulous spaces from around the world – or treat you to stunning inspiration for your own interior- and exterior spaces back home (depending on how you choose to look at it).
Today’s discovery comes to us all the way from hot-and-happening Jundiaí in São Paulo, Brazil. Here is where a chic modern house treats its owners to a daily dose of spacious layouts, contemporary style, clever material combinations, and oh-so-elegant tones.
And if you thought that the exterior façade was something to write home about, wait until we enter the interior spaces!
Let’s take a look…
What a welcoming vision for a front façade – and quite stylish, don’t you agree? The myriad of whites and creams do a magnificent job of making the house seem light and open, while the different materials and textures ensure some creative contrast.
And we most definitely can’t overlook the expertly maintained garden – a perfectly manicured lawn, stylish shrubs, a pebble-coated path curving towards the front door, and a selection of lush plants popping out from unexpected places, like right above the front entrance!
From a head-on perspective, the house seems even more welcoming. Notice the wide and spacious carport, with a warm-wooden door leading us straight into the house.
The skillion-style roof ensures a strong contemporary look, and becomes even more eye-catching thanks to the timber-coated surfaces.
If only all homes could look like this on the outside !
Although we are only privy to one interior look at the house, this image tells us everything we need to know about the designers’ (and homeowners’) commitment to style.
An open-plan layout combines all the living areas (entryway, living room, dining area and kitchen) neatly together, and even gives us a slight tease of to the upstairs rooms. Although the main colour palette is composed of light neutrals, the interior designers have wisely opted for bits and bobs of warmer tones to pop out, like apple-reds adorning select décor- and furniture pieces.
Notice that chic staircase which becomes a most fabulous focal point due to its glass balustrades, timber steps, and modern open-riser look.
