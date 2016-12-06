A marvellous house for a family with children

Today on homify 360°, we stumble upon a very modern and picturesque discovery that is surely the envy of the entire street – if not the whole neighbourhood. This broad and handsome structure looks like the perfect place to settle down and raise that little family.

Looking at its use of materials, combination of tones, and striking layouts, it seems ideal for the family who likes to spend quality time together and entertain a bunch of friends. Though purely holistic in its home design, the house coordinates its space for the different family members with specific domains for the adults, as well as separate places for the little ones.

Scroll ahead to see for yourself what’s got us so excited!