A marvellous house for a family with children

Today on homify 360°, we stumble upon a very modern and picturesque discovery that is surely the envy of the entire street – if not the whole neighbourhood. This broad and handsome structure looks like the perfect place to settle down and raise that little family.
Looking at its use of materials, combination of tones, and striking layouts, it seems ideal for the family who likes to spend quality time together and entertain a bunch of friends. Though purely holistic in its home design, the house coordinates its space for the different family members with specific domains for the adults, as well as separate places for the little ones.
Scroll ahead to see for yourself what’s got us so excited!
The most eye-catching effect of this house, if we had to pick one, would be the presence of timber. Displayed in a horizontal fashion, the caramel-toned wooden panels appear as a beautiful and natural part of the design.
The monochrome look is a timeless classic, and here we can yet again see how well it is used with the black window frames surrounded by the white wall surfaces.
That wide open yard surrounding the house also deserves a special mention! But back to the modern structure – by mixing traditional and modern architecture, the architects have created a most striking house that definitely stands out from the neighbours.
Kerb appeal is something all homes should focus on, and we can see that this house certainly isn't lacking in any of that!
Finally we get to the interiors! But wasn’t it worth the wait? Just see how expansive the ground floor is, neatly and spaciously laying out the social areas of the house, from the living room through a dining space, and right into the shimmering kitchen.
The success of this layout is perfectly in line with the idea that a home should be reduced to its simplest form. This idea allows the inhabitants to live their daily lives in here with a sense of openness and freedom.
And we certainly can’t deny the cosiness of the lounge area thanks to the choice of snug furnishings and playful accessories. Fresh green has proven to be a popular choice in this décor, with the colour being displayed in a number of prominent pieces, including an armchair and the plush floor rug.
If we had to pick two words to describe this dining area, it would have to be “stylish” and “intimate”. There is definitely a sense of simplicity to the décor, which aims to embrace the combined form and textures of the chosen finishes and pieces.
Don’t you just love the intriguing mix of styles in this layout, such as the ultra modern timber table, curved upholstery chairs, and a row of industrial-style ceiling lights?
We locate the heart of the home, decked out in glossy white cabinetry and working benches – truly superb!
A striking selection of materials has been opted for, creatively chosen to create a warm, yet contemporary atmosphere—the highlight being the gorgeous timber flooring.
Notice how the top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures integrate seamlessly amongst the white scheme.
The dreamy and elegant bedroom, located on the top floor, embodies all the best features that make a bedroom cosy and inviting. The key was to keep the colour palette neutral and subdued with splashes of blue being used as a calming shade. Success achieved, we say!
The mixing and matching of fabrics here, especially the combination of scatter cushions, play an important part in achieving a cosy look. Be sure to make special note of that for your own bedroom back home.
The main bathroom has been impeccably appointed with premium features to ensure that daily cleansing is one of the highlights of each day.
A floating wash unit with styled ceramic wash basin helps fulfil the modern needs within the space – as well as save on legroom. And we just have to give a thumbs-up to the selection of floor tiles, designed to be non-slip to ensure that they're safe even when wet.
We conclude our tour with a sneak peek at one of the children’s rooms, filled to the brim with fun and playful décor pieces. That warm and vibrant pink palette brings so much energy to the space!
Overall, this spacious residence offers a perfect setting in which the young family can settle and spend many a year living happily together. Now this is a happily-ever-after home!
