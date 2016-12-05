Your browser is out-of-date.

22 things you shouldn't have in your bathroom if you’re over 30

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey
Congratulations on being an adult; on having your own place to live, earning an income, and being in charge of your own life choices. Neat, isn’t it?

However, part of being an adult also means having responsibilities, like paying taxes and being in charge of your own interior design. Yes, now you get to decide what colour your curtains must be, what rug to place in your living room, and whether or not to buy that smoothie maker for your kitchen. These decisions, and more, need to be made if you want to come off as a well-functioning and style-conscious adult. But no need losing sleep over this, as we at homify have your back every step of the way.

Thus, on that note, let’s take a look at 22 elements to remove from your bathroom if you now classify yourself as a mature adult – or are over 30 years of age, whichever comes first!

1. Immature wall art, like posters. Rather opt for something elegant and classy.

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

2. Dust – as an adult, you have a responsibility to keep your home neat and clean.

House Shenck Rerh, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern bathroom
Rudman Visagie

House Shenck Rerh

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

3. Fake plants – if you don’t want to opt for real, fresh potted plants, then rather don’t have any at all.

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,modern shower design,,'
JSD Interiors

Beach Front House

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

4. A plastic chair. If you do have space for one, opt for a wooden/metal stool. Although we don’t recommend an upholstered chair for a damp space, it does fancy the bathroom up, don’t you think? Only opt for this if your bathroom is well-ventilated.

Bathroom 4 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood White modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,,'
JSD Interiors

Bathroom 4

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

5. A torn/mismatched shower curtain. There are sooo many beautiful options out there!

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style bathroom
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Falkirk St

MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

6. Clashing textiles – let your window treatment, towels, and bath mats complement each other.

Modern Bathroom Casa Più Arredamenti modern bathroom
Casa Più Arredamenti

Modern Bathroom

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

7. A broken mirror – that’s seven years of bad luck!

En-Suite Vanity Baker & Baker BathroomSinks bathroom sink,marble top,mirror,wall tiles
Baker &amp; Baker

En-Suite Vanity

Baker & Baker
Baker &amp; Baker
Baker & Baker

8. An empty liquid-soap container. What are you going to use to wash your hands with?

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern bathroom
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

9. While you’re at it, add some hand cream too – it’s always a nice touch.

White Metro 20x10 Tiles Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringTiles metro,brick,tiles,tile,tiling,subway,underground,white,ceramic,bathroom,sink,splashback
Walls and Floors Ltd

White Metro 20x10 Tiles

Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd

10. A full dustbin. Make sure you empty it regularly to avoid a dirty look and smell.

Could you do with a second bathroom? homify Minimal style Bathroom Blue bathroom,bathroom furniture,small bathroom,bathroom sink,bathroom floor,bathroom floor
homify

Could you do with a second bathroom?

homify
homify
homify

11. Make-up and make-up brushes, as the humidity causes it to spoil.

Haus R - Massivbau in Wegberg, Architektur Jansen Architektur Jansen Minimal style Bathroom
Architektur Jansen

Architektur Jansen
Architektur Jansen
Architektur Jansen

12. A grimy tub or shower floor; as you’re a mature adult now, it’s time to start living like one.

Collezione 2012, NEUTRA DESIGN NEUTRA DESIGN Bathroom
NEUTRA DESIGN

NEUTRA DESIGN
NEUTRA DESIGN
NEUTRA DESIGN

13. Dampness. A bathroom fan is a must, especially if a window or skylight is not an option.

Dachaufstockung eines Einfamilienhauses, WSM ARCHITEKTEN WSM ARCHITEKTEN Modern bathroom
WSM ARCHITEKTEN

WSM ARCHITEKTEN
WSM ARCHITEKTEN
WSM ARCHITEKTEN

14. Hideous lighting – getting older means you need all the flattering lighting you can get, especially when looking in the mirror first thing in the morning!

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

15. Insufficient storage spaces.

Badezimmermöbel für ein natürliches Ambiente, Allnatura Allnatura BathroomStorage
Allnatura

Allnatura
Allnatura
Allnatura

16. Plumbing mistakes – being an adult means taking care of household problems, or phoning up a professional to help.

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Take a look at our vast range of professionals (from interior decorators and plumbers to gardeners and bathroom designers) here on homify.

17. A slippery floor. Allow a stylish slip-resistant mat to save you from that broken hip.

homify BathroomStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Bad odours. Let air fresheners, scented candles, fresh flowers and bowl cleaners fight this battle for you.

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark

homify
homify
homify

19. Mould. Decent ventilation and regular cleaning are sure to fix this issue.

Virtual set Box doccia, studioviro studioviro BathroomBathtubs & showers
studioviro

studioviro
studioviro
studioviro

20. Cracked floor/wall tiles. It looks neglected and as if you can’t manage your home’s interior style at all.

Le piastrelle sono multicolor e... patchwork!, ADDEØ DESIGN ADDEØ DESIGN Modern bathroom
ADDEØ DESIGN

ADDEØ DESIGN
ADDEØ DESIGN
ADDEØ DESIGN

21. Bare windows. Even something as simple as wooden blinds can make a huge difference to your bathroom’s look.

PATCHWORK E HIDRAULICOS, Gama Ceramica y Baño Gama Ceramica y Baño Modern bathroom
Gama Ceramica y Baño

Gama Ceramica y Baño
Gama Ceramica y Baño
Gama Ceramica y Baño

22. Inadequate necessities, like toilet paper or air freshener – don’t subject your guests to such horror!

CASA LOS ENCINOS, gOO Arquitectos gOO Arquitectos Minimal style Bathroom Tiles Grey
gOO Arquitectos

gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos

Seeking some more style stimulation? Then check out these: 11 beautiful bathrooms for your inspiration.

Building or buying: Which option is better in South Africa?
What other things, in your opinion, do absolutely NOT belong in an adult’s bathroom?

