Woodworking: 6 houses you can build yourself

Who knew that building your own home out of wood would actually be easy?
Having a home that we own is often a goal for many of us. In fact, it doesn't matter how many bedrooms, how many kitchens or how many bathrooms it has or if it has a high ceiling or lots of natural light. The important thing is having the comfort of it being your very own home, where you can escape from the rest of the world and rest and rejuvenate.
If you already own your own home, you know the feeling of pleasure that comes with it. You can truly make it your own, creating a little oasis or haven.
If you don't own your own home, we've got some fabulous bungalows to show you today that will inspire you when it comes to investing in property. For those who do own homes, these 6 gorgeous little houses will inspire you when it comes to the decor and design of your home.
What's more is that all of these bungalows that we are going to explore today are away from city life, enveloped in nature. These may also inspire you to invest in a home away from the hustle and bustle, where you can truly relax.
Let's take a closer look at these beautiful bungalows!
Living in a bungalow may not be as hard as you imagine. Yes, bungalows are quite small structures that usually only address our most basic needs. For some, they may be a bit rustic even. But when you really think about it, the extras that you need are simply imposed on you by city life.
Meeting your basic needs will more than adequate when you live in natural. Remember that you can live a very simple life when you are away from the noise and the grime of a city.
In order to create the ideal bungalow, wood is often an essential material. Whatever type of structure you build, you want to have a natural base material that works in harmony with the surrounds.
As we can see in this design, by professionals Ozge Hotel & Bungalows, wood is indispensable both in terms of aesthetics and function.
It is also an easy material to use as well as cost-effective.
This wooden bungalow that we see here is quite small, but it takes on a box-like design.
This is a small but very functional cabin, with everything that you need for a short stay including a small terrace.
This would be a great holiday destination for those who aren't looking for room service or the comforts of luxury hotels.
If the expectation from a bungalow is that it will be more than just a holiday home, then this design may be a bit more appropriate.
This is a larger home that is ideal for living in, in all four seasons of the year!
It's also built in a wood-like style, ensuring that it still works in harmony with the nature that surrounds it.
If you are looking for something a bit more professional but you still want to be one with nature, then this bungalow is for you. It features a little bit more than a roof and four walls!
The structure is still simple but is also quite sophisticated, with a stylish design and high-quality material.
While we haven't yet explored straw houses in this project, here we come across a home that combines straw with wood. Straw houses are quite popular at the moment and are a wonderful example of sustainable architecture. They are also very suitable for small buildings like bungalows or huts.
Straw houses built with a timber frame can also be perfect for colder months, naturally insulating the interior spaces.
Also have a look at this rustic home that strikes the perfect balance for inspiration!