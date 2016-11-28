5 small backyards that got awesome new pools

In South Africa, we know how important it is to have a swimming pool. With summer warming up the temperatures significantly, we need a place to cool down. We also need a focal point in the garden, where we can enjoy time with family and friends. Summer braai's, afternoons playing outside and even exercise is just so much more fun when you have a swimming pool.
Often when we have a small backyard or garden, we think that we won't be able to fit a swimming pool on our property but this is not the case. Today, at homify, we are going to show you five small backyards that got awesome new pools!
As you explore these very different properties and homes, you will see just how much potential there is for you to have a pool in your garden.
Let's take a look!
In this project, by design professionals CC Architects, we can see how there seems to be very limited space in the garden for a swimming pool. A garden shed takes up quite a lot of the area, while the lawn is an important feature of the home for playing and enjoying the outdoors.
This area was in need of a spatial redistribution so that the designers could utilise the area appropriately.
The designers took out the garden shed, allowing the corner of the property to be utilised for a gorgeous and fairly large swimming pool!
By building a stone wall around the perimetre, they haven't compromised on the greenery of the area either, ensuring that there are plenty of flower beds for plants, trees and flowers. The stone wall also adds a gorgeous, rustic touch to the space.
If you don't have a small garden, but you have a small rooftop then you still have endless possibilities for a swimming pool.
On this rooftop, however, we can see how the space has been completely neglected. An old tub sits gathering dust while toys, plants, hosepipes and a braai clutter and crowd the area.
This area was in desperate need of some intervention.
The designers have completely transformed this space, installing sleek white wooden slats throughout this space to add a very modern and contemporary design to the space. They've also replaced the old tub with a gorgeous plunge pool, which is perfect for those hot summer days!
Remember that less can be more when it comes to a small outdoor area. Invest in a few simple elements, such as a the swimming pool, a deck chair or two and some plants. Only the most functional of items should be on display.
In this impressive before and after, we can see how the backyard of this home had been completely neglected. The pool was empty while weeds and overgrown plants make for a very tatty look and feel.
While this yard isn't that small and the designers had a lot of potential to work with, they had a lot of work to do in order to breathe new life into the space.
Yet, they've managed to do exactly that!
The pool has been replaced and now features a modern and durable wooden deck. This is very neat and trendy space that even features an outdoor table and chairs where the family can truly relax and enjoy the outdoors.
Your pool doesn't have to be a boring shape, especially if your garden or property takes on an unusual shape.
Diaz Pools have worked with the specifications of this backyard, constructing a kidney-shaped swimming pool. However, in this image we can see what a process building a swimming pool is. There is a lot of work that goes into it.
Have a look at: What you should know before building a swimming pool.
Once completed, however, we can see just how impressive this swimming pool is. It's worth the work that goes into it!
Can't you imagine playing with your kids or hosting fabulous pool parties in this area?
In this project, the designers had a long, narrow space to work with. The old pool hadn't been maintained for quite some time and is very old-fashioned, protruding out of the ground.
The house also looked it was in need of a redesign!
The entire home and property was redesigned, with a brand new open plan terrace and small, L-shaped swimming pool. The whole area got a refreshing look and feel, with a combination of stone, tile and brick contrasting beautifully with the lush green garden.
While this isn't a very big yard, the designers have managed to achieve so much with it!
Also have a look at these: 6 simple steps to the perfect home swimming pool.