5 small backyards that got awesome new pools

Leigh Leigh
Casa del Porche de Piedra, LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos Single family home
In South Africa, we know how important it is to have a swimming pool. With summer warming up the temperatures significantly, we need a place to cool down. We also need a focal point in the garden, where we can enjoy time with family and friends. Summer braai's, afternoons playing outside and even exercise is just so much more fun when you have a swimming pool.

Often when we have a small backyard or garden, we think that we won't be able to fit a swimming pool on our property but this is not the case. Today, at homify, we are going to show you five small backyards that got awesome new pools! 

As you explore these very different properties and homes, you will see just how much potential there is for you to have a pool in your garden.

Let's take a look!

1. The redistribution of space

Pileta en Jardín Reducido, CC|arquitectos CC|arquitectos Pool
In this project, by design professionals CC Architects, we can see how there seems to be very limited space in the garden for a swimming pool. A garden shed takes up quite a lot of the area, while the lawn is an important feature of the home for playing and enjoying the outdoors.

This area was in need of a spatial redistribution so that the designers could utilise the area appropriately.

1. A new look and feel

Pileta en Jardín Reducido, CC|arquitectos CC|arquitectos Pool
The designers took out the garden shed, allowing the corner of the property to be utilised for a gorgeous and fairly large swimming pool!

By building a stone wall around the perimetre, they haven't compromised on the greenery of the area either, ensuring that there are plenty of flower beds for plants, trees and flowers. The stone wall also adds a gorgeous, rustic touch to the space.

2. The forgotten rooftop

Antes y después terraza Sant Antoni de Calonge , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Patios
If you don't have a small garden, but you have a small rooftop then you still have endless possibilities for a swimming pool.

On this rooftop, however, we can see how the space has been completely neglected. An old tub sits gathering dust while toys, plants, hosepipes and a braai clutter and crowd the area.

This area was in desperate need of some intervention.

2. A modern transformation

Antes y después terraza Sant Antoni de Calonge , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Patios
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

The designers have completely transformed this space, installing sleek white wooden slats throughout this space to add a very modern and contemporary design to the space. They've also replaced the old tub with a gorgeous plunge pool, which is perfect for those hot summer days!

Remember that less can be more when it comes to a small outdoor area. Invest in a few simple elements, such as a the swimming pool, a deck chair or two and some plants. Only the most functional of items should be on display.

3. Breathing new life into the backyard

chalet en Javea, torradoarquitectura torradoarquitectura Pool
chalet en Javea

In this impressive before and after, we can see how the backyard of this home had been completely neglected. The pool was empty while weeds and overgrown plants make for a very tatty look and feel.

While this yard isn't that small and the designers had a lot of potential to work with, they had a lot of work to do in order to breathe new life into the space.

Yet, they've managed to do exactly that!

The pool has been replaced and now features a modern and durable wooden deck. This is very neat and trendy space that even features an outdoor table and chairs where the family can truly relax and enjoy the outdoors.

4. The construction

Renovación de piscina con sistema de lámina armada de PVC, Diaz Pools Diaz Pools
Your pool doesn't have to be a boring shape, especially if your garden or property takes on an unusual shape. 

Diaz Pools have worked with the specifications of this backyard, constructing a kidney-shaped swimming pool. However, in this image we can see what a process building a swimming pool is. There is a lot of work that goes into it.

Have a look at: What you should know before building a swimming pool.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. A gorgeous end result

Renovación de piscina con sistema de lámina armada de PVC, Diaz Pools Diaz Pools
Once completed, however, we can see just how impressive this swimming pool is. It's worth the work that goes into it!

Can't you imagine playing with your kids or hosting fabulous pool parties in this area?

5. The squashed backyard

In this project, the designers had a long, narrow space to work with. The old pool hadn't been maintained for quite some time and is very old-fashioned, protruding out of the ground. 

The house also looked it was in need of a redesign!

5. The ultimate transformation

Casa del Porche de Piedra, LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos LLIBERÓS SALVADOR Arquitectos Single family home
The entire home and property was redesigned, with a brand new open plan terrace and small, L-shaped swimming pool. The whole area got a refreshing look and feel, with a combination of stone, tile and brick contrasting beautifully with the lush green garden.

While this isn't a very big yard, the designers have managed to achieve so much with it!

Also have a look at these: 6 simple steps to the perfect home swimming pool.

Would you add a swimming pool to your backyard?

