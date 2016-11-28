5 small backyards that got awesome new pools

In South Africa, we know how important it is to have a swimming pool. With summer warming up the temperatures significantly, we need a place to cool down. We also need a focal point in the garden, where we can enjoy time with family and friends. Summer braai's, afternoons playing outside and even exercise is just so much more fun when you have a swimming pool.

Often when we have a small backyard or garden, we think that we won't be able to fit a swimming pool on our property but this is not the case. Today, at homify, we are going to show you five small backyards that got awesome new pools!

As you explore these very different properties and homes, you will see just how much potential there is for you to have a pool in your garden.

Let's take a look!