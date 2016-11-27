5 cheap but beautiful kitchens

A kitchen is possibly the best room in the house. They're inspiring and beautiful, often filling our bellies with food and our hearts with happiness.

Kitchens are the perfect place for the family to come together, to entertain friends and to have some fun and some creativity with food and baked goods.

A kitchen should also reflect the style of the owner and it should be practical, durable, beautiful and efficient.

There are a thousand ways to design a kitchen, but we always think that it's going to be too expensive. This is not the case. In fact, today at homify we are going to show you five cheap and beautiful kitchens so that you can see just how much potential there is.

You'll want to invest in your kitchen immediately after reading this!