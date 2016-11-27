The home full of personality and ideas (that you'll want to copy now!)

Today, we are going to visit Mumbai in India, where design professionals Design Kkarma have created the most stylish eclectic home that you simply have to see today. It will inspire you to add a little bit of creativity and style to your own home!
Nicholas Negroponte once said, “Where do new ideas come from? The answer is simple: differences. Creativity comes from unlikely juxtapositions.”
We are going to see this in action today as we explore the ins and outs of this interesting and unique home, learning how we too can create unlikely juxtapositions and contrasting designs.
Let's take a look!
From the get go, we can see that this is no ordinary home.
It features red and green tones, which contrast beautifully with one another. The red and green colours are cheerful and warm, working in harmony with the clean lines and square shapes of the windows.
We can also see how the exterior colours contrast beautifully with the simple wooden front door.
The cherry on top of this design, however, is the detailed gate and fence, which surrounds the home. Have you ever seen something so unique and beautiful? This is a wonderful example of how design and functionality can work together, with very eclectic, innovative and unique results.
When we step inside the home, we can see how much character and charm there is in this family home.
The designers have gone for a neutral base for the interiors, including white tiled floors and white walls as well as wooden furniture. This creates a very homely and cosy space.
Colour, patterns and vibrancy have been added to the living room in the form of a large L-shaped sofa, which feature unique and bright cushions. This is a great way to add personality and colour to a space without overwhelming it!
You'll also notice the detailed artwork on the walls, which introduce the owner's tastes to the space in a very classic and charming way.
Remember that your home is your oasis so you want it to feature items that speak to you and who are you!
The wooden furniture in this house brings an earthy and rustic touch to the look and feel, as we can see in this image as we examine the wooden table underneath the sleek, flat screen television. This is a wonderful mix of contemporary and rustic.
You'll also notice that this wall is painted a light, blush pink. This is a wonderful way to bring some subtle colour into a room without overwhelming it—just paint one wall the colour.
Some small pot plants and vases of flowers are dotted around the home, connecting the interior space to the exterior space while introducing a subtle form of decor—another great tip!
Now this is a staircase that's worth a second look at!
The unique wooden stairs float their way up to the second floor without any railing, which almost makes the staircase look like a sculpture or an artwork in the home! This is a staircase that works if you don't have children.
Wood is always a wonderful material for a staircase because it is durable and looks beautiful too!
Have a look at these other wooden staircases that wow for inspiration!
Don't be afraid to add little touches to your home that introduce your personality and interests—as we've mentioned before.
In this corner, we can see how the space has been dedicated to a little meditation area or prayer space. It's important to have little areas in our home that bring us peace and comfort as well as serenity. Your home is where you can escape from the rest of the world, after all!
The kitchen and dining room merge into one in this savvy little home, with plenty of storage space in the form of yellow and white kitchen cabinets and drawers.
Storage space is a must for the kitchen, keeping items stored neatly out of sight. This makes for a very neat and tidy area that is ready to be cooked in.
The merging of the dining room and the kitchen also makes for an interactive space, where the family can chat to the chef while enjoying a seat at the table.
Don't you love the combination of white, yellow and wood?
The bathroom isn't the most spacious room in the house, but thanks to little touches, it is the most savvy.
Little plants and lanterns hang from the walls, utilising the vertical space while bringing charm and ambiance to the bathroom.
Remember that you spend so much time in your bathroom so you want it to feel peaceful and serene, preparing you for the day. Some soft lights, lanterns or candles go a very long way as do some vases of flowers or hanging pot plants.
Have a look at these 17 pictures of bathrooms with ideas for you to copy for inspiration!
Your bedroom doesn't just have to have the usual rectangle bed—go for something different!
This home features a very Bohemian look and feel with a round bed. Have you seen something so unique and different?
The pink and orange tones bring a wonderful warm and earthy touch to the space, working in harmony with the wooden furniture.
Don't you love how the soft lights throughout this space bring in a wonderful ambiance?
This room features blue and green tones, showing how much diversity exists when it comes to your bedroom space. You can truly make this room your own!
Add pieces of artwork to a bedroom too, creating a charming area full of personality. You can also afford to have some fun with your linen and your cushions, introducing different patterns and colours.
We end off our tour looking at the artwork in closer detail. This is such a wonderful way to bring colour and personality to a room.
Another great example is to use family photographs, reminding you of some of your favourite memories. Your walls are a great platform to have some fun with!
Have a look at these hanging wall art ideas for inspiration.
Another option is a vertical garden—have a look at: How you can create and plant a vertical garden.