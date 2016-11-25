12 mouth watering ideas for South African gardens

When we think about gardens today, the image of the ideal garden that comes to mind would be far different from that of years before. Gone are the days when everyone would dream of perfectly manicured gardens that had borders full to bursting. Modern, easy-to-maintain designs that are geared towards socialising are now very much the thing. Minimalist prevails in landscape design as in architecture and interiors, and the streamlined elegance it brings is also very relevant to this outdoor space.

However, there is no need to worry if you're unsure how that would translate in your outdoor space, as we have some fantastic ideas for you. Even though it's called minimalist style, it can often be difficult to know where to begin, but with some relevant inspiration you are sure to get on track. From sleek seating to unusual, artistic schemes, we've found some incredible styles that we know will have you calling in landscape architects for some quotes. Let's take a look at them, shall we?