A South African home with an interior you'll love

When we think of holiday homes, we often forget or neglect to pay as much attention to the interior design as we would have with permanent residences. When we are on holiday, decoration is not really high on our priority list, although a well-decorated and tasteful dwelling would certainly improve the quality of our vacation time a great deal.

Today, we have a holiday home in Balito Bay, which has gone quite the different route. The owners of this home had invested in getting a professional to ensure that the house is fully and tastefully decorated to produce a sophisticated and serene living environment. Margaret Berichon Design is the interior design firm behind the project, and here we can see the amazing job they did with transforming this homes interior. Let's take a look at what the project has to offer…