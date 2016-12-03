A small flat that will leave you with your mouth open

We have come to the end of this feature, but we need to have a look at the mezzanine level for a glimpse into the bedroom. There may not be much extra space to move, but the bed is quite spacious, cosy and comfy in itself. The headboard doubles up as a bedside table, adding a simple storage space to this lovely sleeping quarter. How about: A simple family home that's within your reach (and you'll love it!)?