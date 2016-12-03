A small flat that will leave you with your mouth open

If you like the idea of comfort and elegance with chic style, then you'll be happy to know that an amazing mini apartment of about 22 square metres is what awaits us today. The architects that revamped this studio living space created a fantastic yet modern home that has a sophisticated charm, while not neglecting any aspect for a relaxing atmosphere. The home is simply stylish and we would like to explore each room for some creative design inspiration.
The grey kitchen is ultra-modern and sophisticated, with futuristic appliances incorporated into the design and a surprising starry flooring option. It includes everything from a stove and oven to a microwave and refrigerator. Storage of kitchen essentials such as groceries, crockery and cutlery haven't been neglected either.
The main feature of this small yet stunning home is the inclusion of all aspects of modern living, from a contemporary kitchen to a study that works well in the confines of a living space. From this image we can see that the stairs lead to a mezzanine level, where the bedroom is located. The original detail of the apartment was incorporated into the transformation, so the parquet flooring, wooden beams and monochrome base colours add an authentic element that makes the whole thing nothing short of awesome.
When it comes to a small apartment, we don’t expect a spacious bathroom, and even though this bathroom is just a few metres in size, it’s packed full of elegance and style. The colour scheme is black and white, while the same starry flooring that decorated the kitchen has been included here, creating a sense of unity. The fixtures and fittings are trendy and modern, while the brilliant illumination makes the overall feeling sleek and elegant.
A living room is a space to relax within, while enjoying the company of loved ones or the sweet serenity of silence. Here we see a simple colour palette of black and white along with some vivid and vibrant accents for an exciting eclectic décor and wooden parquet flooring. The furniture is minimal, featuring just a comfortable sofa and a few small tables for coffee or meals. But, one thing is for sure… the room is filled with glorious sunshine and fresh air.
A balcony with an outdoor area to relax in and enjoy the some outdoor time is great in any home, but it’s especially necessary in a small living space. The zone is filled with pretty plants and greenery, which enhance the sweet smelling environment, while the colours of the dining area are chic and vibrant, too. What better way is there to start your day than with a cup of coffee and an amazing view of the city?
It’s vital to make use of your space wisely, especially in a smaller home. So how about this reading nook and library space? It enjoys the comfort of the midday sun, while the shelves add a modern and eclectic feeling. The drawers located beneath the seat also act as extra storage, so it’s easy to keep this modern apartment clutter-free and comfortable.
We have come to the end of this feature, but we need to have a look at the mezzanine level for a glimpse into the bedroom. There may not be much extra space to move, but the bed is quite spacious, cosy and comfy in itself. The headboard doubles up as a bedside table, adding a simple storage space to this lovely sleeping quarter.