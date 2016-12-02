12 entrances you'll wish you thought of first

The entrance to the home is your guests’ first glimpse at your character and personal identity, which is why it's important that the décor and detail is captivating, tidy, elegant and sophisticated. The 12 homes we visit today have each achieved this milestone and the interior designers have provided us with inspirational tips and tricks to get these statement looks in your home, so let’s get an idea of the details you would probably want to recreate.
A simple entrance can be refined and elegant, opt for a chic wallpaper, a quirky mirror and some colourful accessories for an amazing space.
A large entrance with two symmetrical tables adds a welcoming effect to the hallway of the house.
The monochrome tiles, awesome chandeliers, fantastic colour scheme and front door has an eclectic charm that is so sensational.
The lighting effect created by this chandelier enhances a drama in this lobby, and with the colour scheme of dark blue and white and black accents, this space is filled with character.
Wicker baskets, vases and ornaments in neutral colours will add an ethnic inspired yet chic detail to the home, acting as storage too.
White décor and light toned wood along with amazing natural light are the perfect choice for a minimalist theme.
In a compact home it is imperative to separate space, go for a different colour wall and designate your living area from the entrance while spectacular lighting will enhance this effect.
A simple shelf is an awesome way to limit the view of the living area from the entrance, the shelf acts as a room divider and is perfect for small homes.
Hang some fantastic artwork in your hallway and create an interesting, art gallery-like effect to the interior of your home, this is especially great if you’re the artist. But, if you don’t consider yourself much of a creator, then opt for prints of famous pieces instead.
A beautiful entrance with a designer effect can be achieved by choosing a unique railing for the stairs.
Country charm has a natural aspect of décor that utilises texture, light, neutral colour, whitewashed walls and logs for a wonderful effect.
It’s pretty, playful and even mesmerising, what better way to capture the attention of your guests than with this colour scheme? Incorporate some gorgeous greenery and complete the look. How about these: 13 rustic, South African style homes you'll fall in love with?