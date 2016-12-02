Your browser is out-of-date.

12 entrances you'll wish you thought of first

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Квартира в Москве 100м2 (дизайнер Мария Соловьёва-Сосновик), Фотограф Анна Киселева Фотограф Анна Киселева Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
The entrance to the home is your guests’ first glimpse at your character and personal identity, which is why it's important that the décor and detail is captivating, tidy, elegant and sophisticated. The 12 homes we visit today have each achieved this milestone and the interior designers have provided us with inspirational tips and tricks to get these statement looks in your home, so let’s get an idea of the details you would probably want to recreate.

1. Simply styled

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

A simple entrance can be refined and elegant, opt for a chic wallpaper, a quirky mirror and some colourful accessories for an amazing space.

2. So spacious

Entrance staged for sale with hired furniture and accessories. Heatons Home Styling
Heatons Home Styling

Entrance staged for sale with hired furniture and accessories.

Heatons Home Styling
Heatons Home Styling
Heatons Home Styling

A large entrance with two symmetrical tables adds a welcoming effect to the hallway of the house.

3. Checker block effect

Квартира в Москве 100м2 (дизайнер Мария Соловьёва-Сосновик), Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева

Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева

The monochrome tiles, awesome chandeliers, fantastic colour scheme and front door has an eclectic charm that is so sensational.

4. Sophisticated

La casa dei miei sogni, Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

The lighting effect created by this chandelier enhances a drama in this lobby, and with the colour scheme of dark blue and white and black accents, this space is filled with character.

5. Ethnic and chic

Entrance Troinex, LAdesign
LAdesign

LAdesign
LAdesign
LAdesign

Wicker baskets, vases and ornaments in neutral colours will add an ethnic inspired yet chic detail to the home, acting as storage too.

6. Scandinavian

Industrial rivisitato, Design for Love
Design for Love

Design for Love
Design for Love
Design for Love

White décor and light toned wood along with amazing natural light are the perfect choice for a minimalist theme.

7. Separate space

Interno domestico_Caserta2016, maps_architetti
maps_architetti

maps_architetti
maps_architetti
maps_architetti

In a compact home it is imperative to separate space, go for a different colour wall and designate your living area from the entrance while spectacular lighting will enhance this effect.

8. Divide the room

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

A simple shelf is an awesome way to limit the view of the living area from the entrance, the shelf acts as a room divider and is perfect for small homes.

9. Decorate with art

Ristrutturazione abitazione RT a Bologna, Studio Sabatino Architetto
Studio Sabatino Architetto

Studio Sabatino Architetto
Studio Sabatino Architetto
Studio Sabatino Architetto

Hang some fantastic artwork in your hallway and create an interesting, art gallery-like effect to the interior of your home, this is especially great if you’re the artist. But, if you don’t consider yourself much of a creator, then opt for prints of famous pieces instead.

10. Designer effect

House 10, Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

A beautiful entrance with a designer effect can be achieved by choosing a unique railing for the stairs.

11. Country

Restauro di una casa molto antica in Francia, Archimania
Archimania

Archimania
Archimania
Archimania

Country charm has a natural aspect of décor that utilises texture, light, neutral colour, whitewashed walls and logs for a wonderful effect.

12. Ecletic fascination

HALL Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores

HALL

Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores

It’s pretty, playful and even mesmerising, what better way to capture the attention of your guests than with this colour scheme? Incorporate some gorgeous greenery and complete the look. How about these: 13 rustic, South African style homes you'll fall in love with?

The modern family home that's secure but beautiful
Which of these entrance ideas will you be implementing?

