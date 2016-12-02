Have you considered a rustic inspired décor theme for your kitchen? A wooden kitchen can be stylish and attractive with modernity and classic detail enhancing the charming design. In this homify feature we look at 23 wonderful wooden kitchens that are modern and elegant, while exuding warmth, comfort and a traditional atmosphere. But, let’s admire these ideas for their innate hospitality, neutral colour-scheme and simplicity.
The wood adds a cosy ambiance to this modern space.
Wood is the feature here, from the cabinets to the flooring and definitely wraps the décor warmly in a modern, elegant and distinguished design.
The wooden furniture has been included in every area from the furniture to the chairs and even the ceiling, while a grey stone table is the perfect choice to enhance the décor.
Incorporating storage in every part of the home is a must, so why not add wooden drawers to that centre island of your kitchen and reduce clutter.
The wooden accents and light colour scheme adds a sophisticated touch of fresh air to this small kitchen.
The interior designers of this wooden kitchen opted for a combination of styles, from rustic, minimalist and even vintage, creating an ultra-contemporary design.
Because wood is an ecological material, it is recyclable and biodegradable, making it a beautiful choice for texture and a nature-loving environment.
Wood is available in a variety of colours to suit any home or personality and there’s nothing as dramatic as this dark tone in a kitchen.
Consider ways to maximise storage, this is especially important in a small kitchen.
Enhance storage by adding some extra cabinets and drawers under the workspace, keeping the kitchen tidier.
Add a rustic elements with some exposed wooden beams, columns and window frames for spectacular and sophisticated detail.
Smaller homes often incorporate the dining area, living room and kitchen in the same space, so for a gorgeous oak table and add a sleek, textured design.
Combining the natural element of wood with the shiny effect of stainless steel is fantastic, and modern appliances makes it easy to achieve.
This kitchen island adds an informal eating area, storage and workspace to a compact kitchen, but it’s chic and stylish too.
The wooden features of this kitchen, combined with the colours and illumination is like having a contemporary kitchen with antique inspired details.
The kitchen featured here combines the freshness and cleanliness of all-white countertops with lighter colour wooden cabinets for a Scandinavian design that is so amazing.
Wooden kitchen features may prove expensive, as they require a great deal of treatments to ensure their resistance to moisture and heat, which is why laminate is an excellent alternative.
Shelves are a fantastic choice, especially in a smaller kitchen, they offer storage while keeping working spaces free from clutter.
Wood may not be the ideal choice for the walls of your home, but they can definite add interesting and unique charm. It’s also an effective choice to house built-in appliances.
This material is great for a minimalist décor in a modern home, so opt for the texture and colour of a lighter wooden hue for a contemporary feeling.
The colour scheme says traditional décor, while the addition of concrete and modern appliances says updated and sleek designer appeal.
Who says wooden kitchens need to include their natural colour? Go for your favourite tone and add lacquer to the cabinets for a vintage effect that when combined with some retro mosaic tiles would be absolutely perfect.
The natural and cosy effect of these wooden cabinets are enhanced by the placement of lovely plants and flowers in this kitchen, while the red tone of the wood contrasts perfectly with the white ceiling for décor that exudes warmth and welcoming charm. These are: 11 easy ways to make your kitchen more beautiful—in just one day!