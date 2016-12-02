Your browser is out-of-date.

23 wooden kitchens—modern and spectacular!

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Küche als Wohnmöbel, Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Have you considered a rustic inspired décor theme for your kitchen? A wooden kitchen can be stylish and attractive with modernity and classic detail enhancing the charming design. In this homify feature we look at 23 wonderful wooden kitchens that are modern and elegant, while exuding warmth, comfort and a traditional atmosphere. But, let’s admire these ideas for their innate hospitality, neutral colour-scheme and simplicity.

1. Cosy effect

VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli KitchenBench tops
The wood adds a cosy ambiance to this modern space.

2. U-shaped

南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所 shu建築設計事務所 Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
Wood is the feature here, from the cabinets to the flooring and definitely wraps the décor warmly in a modern, elegant and distinguished design.

3. It's everywhere!

RESIDENCIA SINALOA, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern kitchen
The wooden furniture has been included in every area from the furniture to the chairs and even the ceiling, while a grey stone table is the perfect choice to enhance the décor.

4. Centre island storage

COCINAS EN NOGAL, Kuche Haus Kuche Haus Modern kitchen
Incorporating storage in every part of the home is a must, so why not add wooden drawers to that centre island of your kitchen and reduce clutter.

5. Bright and light

homify Kitchen Wood White
The wooden accents and light colour scheme adds a sophisticated touch of fresh air to this small kitchen.

6. Ultra-modern

Casa Palmeral, FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S. FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S. Modern kitchen Wood
The interior designers of this wooden kitchen opted for a combination of styles, from rustic, minimalist and even vintage, creating an ultra-contemporary design.

7. Noble choice

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern kitchen
Down Barton, Devon

Because wood is an ecological material, it is recyclable and biodegradable, making it a beautiful choice for texture and a nature-loving environment.

8. Dark wood

Casa Temozón 17, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Wood is available in a variety of colours to suit any home or personality and there’s nothing as dramatic as this dark tone in a kitchen.

9. Functionality

Proyecto J + L, GarDu Arquitectos GarDu Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Consider ways to maximise storage, this is especially important in a small kitchen.

10. Harmonious

Küche als Wohnmöbel, Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Enhance storage by adding some extra cabinets and drawers under the workspace, keeping the kitchen tidier.

11. Exposed structure

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two DUA Architecture LLP Modern kitchen
Hillside Farm Kitchen Two

Add a rustic elements with some exposed wooden beams, columns and window frames for spectacular and sophisticated detail.

12. Dining table

Casa MV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern kitchen
Smaller homes often incorporate the dining area, living room and kitchen in the same space, so for a gorgeous oak table and add a sleek, textured design.

13. Shiny and stainless steel

Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern kitchen
Combining the natural element of wood with the shiny effect of stainless steel is fantastic, and modern appliances makes it easy to achieve.

14. Simple island

Малогабаритная квартира, Elena Arsentyeva Elena Arsentyeva Kitchen Wood Grey
This kitchen island adds an informal eating area, storage and workspace to a compact kitchen, but it’s chic and stylish too.

15. Antique antics

Bertus residency, Diego Alonso designs Diego Alonso designs Modern kitchen
The wooden features of this kitchen, combined with the colours and illumination is like having a contemporary kitchen with antique inspired details.

16. Fresh and white

k o l o r w e w n ę t r z u, DK architektura wnętrz DK architektura wnętrz Kitchen
The kitchen featured here combines the freshness and cleanliness of all-white countertops with lighter colour wooden cabinets for a Scandinavian design that is so amazing.

17. Natural lookalike

homify Modern kitchen Wood
Wooden kitchen features may prove expensive, as they require a great deal of treatments to ensure their resistance to moisture and heat, which is why laminate is an excellent alternative.

18. Shelving

Скандинавское кружево, Artichok Design Artichok Design Kitchen
Shelves are a fantastic choice, especially in a smaller kitchen, they offer storage while keeping working spaces free from clutter.

19. Wooden walls

RESIDENCIA R, ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO Modern kitchen
Wood may not be the ideal choice for the walls of your home, but they can definite add interesting and unique charm. It’s also an effective choice to house built-in appliances.

20. Simple

Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Kitchen
This material is great for a minimalist décor in a modern home, so opt for the texture and colour of a lighter wooden hue for a contemporary feeling.

21. Updated tradition

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Kitchen
The colour scheme says traditional décor, while the addition of concrete and modern appliances says updated and sleek designer appeal.

22. Different and classy

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Blue
Who says wooden kitchens need to include their natural colour? Go for your favourite tone and add lacquer to the cabinets for a vintage effect that when combined with some retro mosaic tiles would be absolutely perfect.

23. Warmth and charm

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
The natural and cosy effect of these wooden cabinets are enhanced by the placement of lovely plants and flowers in this kitchen, while the red tone of the wood contrasts perfectly with the white ceiling for décor that exudes warmth and welcoming charm. These are: 11 easy ways to make your kitchen more beautiful—in just one day!

Which of these kitchens do you love the most?

