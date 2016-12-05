Building or buying: Which option is better in South Africa?

Purchasing a new home is definitely not like buying a new item of clothing. There will never be a perfect home, as there is a pair of shoes, which is why it is important to compromise on your likes and dislikes and consider a home that will suit your pocket.

If you aren’t lucky enough to be left with a grand inheritance from a grandparent or trust fund money that you recently came into, then chances are you’ll need to visit the bank and check your credit score for a bond. There are many factors to this and the bank will have to consider your current savings, earnings and that of your spouse before granting you the bond, the other aspect is whether you are realistically able to pay that bond within the specified timeframe.