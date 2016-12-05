Building or buying: Which option is better in South Africa?

The age old question… should I build a new home or buy an existing one? Well, the homify team is breaking down the house issue today with this feature that tackles the construction, revamp and prefab options for your home from all angles. The answer may be budget dependent, but that doesn’t mean that your home cannot be a comfortable space for the entire family to enjoy. In this article, we consider the pros and cons of a variety of home ideas, while delving into compromises too. So now think about what having a place to call home means to you.
Purchasing a new home is definitely not like buying a new item of clothing. There will never be a perfect home, as there is a pair of shoes, which is why it is important to compromise on your likes and dislikes and consider a home that will suit your pocket.
If you aren’t lucky enough to be left with a grand inheritance from a grandparent or trust fund money that you recently came into, then chances are you’ll need to visit the bank and check your credit score for a bond. There are many factors to this and the bank will have to consider your current savings, earnings and that of your spouse before granting you the bond, the other aspect is whether you are realistically able to pay that bond within the specified timeframe.
So you seem to be stubborn when it comes to compromise and you’d prefer a home that meets all your needs perfectly? Well, then building a home may be the solution to your problem.
There are a number of factors to consider before building your dream home. From the budget to the architects, planning, buying the property and complying with regulations. Building a home won’t only take its toll on your pocket, but also your state of mind. So you’ll need to undergo a great amount of stress when hiring the team and keeping an eye on the construction process, that would need to be completed within a timeframe too, in order to avoid being fined by the municipality for lack of compliance.
However, there is a plus side to building your own home as well… it’s an exciting process that you will be dying to see the end result of! A professional team of architects will be able to render an image of the end result even before construction begins, allowing you to make necessary changes ahead of time. There is something so comforting about being in your own home that will make you feel proud and happy too, the stress and financial constraints will be well worth it when you’re enjoying the sunset from your rooftop terrace.
One way of getting through the building vs. buying problem is by opting for a compromise of the two. This means that you purchase an existing house and customise the details and architecture as you would like, it could save you a great deal of money in that you won’t be building a home from scratch and it would also allow for a quicker turnaround time for moving in. So how’s that for a compromise?
While prefab homes are becoming all the rage for their cost-effective, eco-friendly and easy to build living spaces, the problem is that you need to ensure that you hire a reputable team to get the job done. Prefabricated homes need to be measured perfectly, or the pieces won’t fit when they arrive on site, so if you have met with a team of professionals and researched their previous work from clients, then go ahead and trust that your home will be awesome.
The building vs. buying issue is something that is a personal choice, so if you are a perfectionist that cannot compromise on aspects of a home, then building is probably for you, but it’s important to remember what your budget can handle too.
However, prefabricated homes are a fantastic alternative
that can be customised, affordable and elegant with an excellent turnaround
time, so all you have to do is find the perfect piece of land and get your
prefab construction process underway. Building or buying—do I need an architect? includes vital information for you too.