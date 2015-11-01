The Perfect House for Sunset

The Spanish know a thing or two about making the most of the weather, which is why Lemons Bucket, architects, based in Spain, have managed to pull off this open plan home in Uruguay like no other. In Spain, the winters can be bitterly cold due its position as well as the mountainous terrain. However, in summer, the sun can beat down with temperatures getting up to 40 degrees celsius. Architects have to be innovative, designing homes that suit the extreme temperature fluctuations but that are still beautiful and comfortable.
Uruguay, which is in South America, has a humid subtropical climate. Thus these architects needed to design a home that is light and cool, taking into account the humidity. What they have created, in turn, is a seaside home that blends into the surrounds with an ingenious design.
Get ready to tour the ultimate in open plan, outside living.
The side angle of this Uruguayan home shows its rustic overtones, it's celebration of wide, open spaces and its neutral colours. Stone has been used for the foundation of the home as well as for the chimney, complemented by white-washed wood. The effect is a trendy, beach house. The surrounds of the home have been considered when it comes to the architecture—the lush grass, the body of water and the trees all work beautifully with this design.
Seeing the home from the side also shows that it is not an elaborate design. The architects have chosen simple shapes and have made the most of both horizontal and vertical space. The style of the home evokes a sense of peace and tranquility, making it an ideal holiday home or home away from the hustle and bustle of a city. This is a place to relax and unwind, taking in the breathtaking views.
Seeing this home from the front is the perfect way to truly understand its open plan structure. Wide glass windows and doors are used in areas where the house needs to closed up, while the rest is left completely open. The glass doors also open up, eliminating the barrier between the inside and the outside.
Albert Einstein once said,
Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better. The house epitomises this concept where the home is built around and takes full advantage of its surrounds. The open space between the ceiling and the floor is the main attraction, with nothing taking away from it. A simple, flat roof is used to mirror the simple, flat floor so that the views that can be seen through the living area are king. The subtle wood of the ceilings and floors also blend the home into the surrounds, creating a warm, earthy and simple effect.
This bedroom depicts what modern and rustic looks like when designed in unison.
Notice how the soft beige stone is used as a wall in this bedroom, continuing out through to the exterior of the house. This emphasises the lack of transition between the interior and the exterior. This is further shown by the large glass windows that separate the two. Even when lying in bed, the inhabitant should feel as if they are outside.
The room is not crowded with accessories or furniture, keeping a minimalist, simple style. A bed, a rug, a side table and a lamp—the bare necessities—are used. Again here, the house does not want to draw attention away from the beauty of its surrounds.
A little bit of colour is used in the room, breaking up the earthy tones but very gently. The colours are not loud or bright. A simple bamboo curtain is used with the glass windows but even that is not enough to truly cut off the interior from the exterior.
It is difficult to decipher if this is an outside patio or an inside living room, which is exactly the intention of the architects. Traditional outside and inside spaces are eroded by a common theme of open, airy spaces. The neutral, stone walls complement the wooden deck, keeping the area's look and feel light and bright. This is further enhanced by the clean white washed ceilings, pillars and lampshades. Similarly to the bedroom, a bit of colour is introduced but it is not bright. It blends into the soft, warm and tranquil colours around it.
The furniture is also neutral—wooden or white. A hammock in the corner gives the ultimate feeling of a beach holiday where books are to be read, naps are to be had and strolls on the beach are to be enjoyed. Also notice the lack of technology—televisions, sound systems or work stations. This is a home for relaxing into nature with no distractions.
A house that architecturally explores the wonders of the great outdoors is not complete without an outside shower. Size is a factor here, with the architects allowing a bit of luxury in the simple home. Natural light filters into the large shower area, with views of the beach just past the window. The feeling of showering outside while still maintaining a sense of privacy has been achieved here too.
The stone, light wood and white is a theme continued even into the bathroom, keeping with the natural, beach look in the rest of the home. The shower is also encased by large, glass sheets, again eroding the boundaries between different rooms, spaces and places. This is a shower that has been designed to be enjoyed—no rush, no haste, just simple pleasure.
This outside living room space is the perfect place to end our tour—with a great view. The trees, grass and water surrounding the house can all be seen from up here making this the perfect place for afternoon tea or evening sun downers.While earthy, neutral tones are used here as well—the whites and woods—the furniture is still comfortable and leisurely. It invites a person to sit back and relax.
The design also remains simple with four chairs, a coffee table and a rug. There is not an elaborate use of accessories or trinkets. This living room maintains the peaceful and serene look and feel of the rest of the house, where nature can be enjoyed in its simple beauty.
Ultimately, this home is an escape from reality and a chance to rejuvenate, coming back to where it all begins.
Enjoy this look? See more by taking a tour of this: Rustic Treasure.