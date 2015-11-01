The Perfect House for Sunset

The Spanish know a thing or two about making the most of the weather, which is why Lemons Bucket, architects, based in Spain, have managed to pull off this open plan home in Uruguay like no other. In Spain, the winters can be bitterly cold due its position as well as the mountainous terrain. However, in summer, the sun can beat down with temperatures getting up to 40 degrees celsius. Architects have to be innovative, designing homes that suit the extreme temperature fluctuations but that are still beautiful and comfortable.

Uruguay, which is in South America, has a humid subtropical climate. Thus these architects needed to design a home that is light and cool, taking into account the humidity. What they have created, in turn, is a seaside home that blends into the surrounds with an ingenious design.

Get ready to tour the ultimate in open plan, outside living.