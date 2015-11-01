Modern Paradise Home by the Sea

Today on homify 360° we visit the beautiful commune in the South-east of France, Saint-Cyr-Sur-Mer, where we find an impressive contemporary home designed by MOA Architecture. This firm, which is based in Marseilles, has come up with an extraordinary villa, the Maison Piscine, which is surely the envy of the neighbourhood.
What may look like your ordinary rustic villa from the street, has many surprises in store. The traditional architectural style of the area had been respected through retention of a popular façade but what we find inside is as modern as it gets.
Join us for a tour around this house, which has a few thrilling secrets…
From the street, the house under inspection does not look particularly interesting or exceptional. It looks very much like any other rustic villa found in French commune by the sea. The structure is not without merit though, and deserves closer examination.
Keeping to traditional methods is not necessarily a negative thing, and retaining some elements of the old design can be very nostalgic.
The colour of the natural stone used in construction is ideally suited to its surroundings, and blends in very well with nature. This is a great trait for any home to have. The timber used also contributes to this effect.
When we walk around to the back of the house, however, we find quite a different sight. It may be very difficult to think that this is in actual fact the rear of the house that we saw in the first picture. Here, the house is completely modernised. The architects brought in strong geometric elements, made use of concrete and steel in conjunction with natural stone, and inserted large glass panels. The resulting composition is that of a contemporary styled house, the likes of which our found in the trendiest neighbourhoods around the world. This is definitely an interesting twist to the classic villa façade!
The rear view of this home certainly begs one to come take a look inside, so what are we waiting for? We find a dining room with a lovely view of a large garden. The simplicity of the room—the unembellished concrete floor and ceiling - ensures that everyone's attention is turns towards this pleasant scenery. It is clear that this was the aim with the room—to focus on the outside surroundings and make it the star of the show. In this manner the house makes the best out of its environment as well as of its own structure and materials used.
This is a wonderful way to design a living room, as there will always be something to look at during meals, and dinners will always have a point of interest to talk about.
Moving on to an intimate living room, we find a space that is subtle and serene. The space is very informal, ensuring a relaxing atmosphere to unwind in. The focal point is once again the scenery, with large windows that fill an entire wall and looks out onto were the vegetation meets the ocean.
The wooden flooring makes the room feel warm and natural, as does the simple and neutrally coloured furniture. It is a big, uncluttered space that can be enjoyed in its simplicity to really appreciate the natural surroundings.
When we get to the bedroom, we can see that the spirit of minimalism is carried on an perhaps seen at its best in this particular room. This style is not only sophisticated, but also appropriate for the space, since an uncluttered space is certainly conducive to peaceful sleep.
We find that all of the walls and the ceiling are a brilliant white—a cornerstone of the minimalist style. No wall hangings, no prominent fixtures. The design does allow for a sense of warmth, though, since the floor is a rustic earthen colour to nicely counterbalance the whiteness of the rest of the room. Fittingly, the furniture is just as simple and uncomplicated, providing for an elegant room where rest is the main purpose.
As we come to the room where privacy is paramount, we can see that the designers definitely kept this in mind. The bathroom is located to the back of the house where it can have a view such as the scenery seen from the dining room. Privacy, however, is not sacrificed for this view. The windows, although covering the entire back wall, are sandblasted to ensure that any bather can complete their grooming routine in absolute privacy. There are convenient transparent areas to enjoy the scenery while taking a bath, to make sure that you can have the best of both worlds.
Now for the best part of the whole project, its crowning glory (literally)! On the roof of the house, neatly tucked out of sight from a ground-level vantage point, we find an enormous swimming pool. With the crystal clear pool that covers the surface area of the entire rooftop, we have certainly found the pinnacle of luxury.
In the middle of the pool lies a convenient wooden deck for sunbathing or surely entertaining as well. From this deck, stairs descend down to the house as if to a secret world under the water. With the water level with the perimeter of the pool, it must feel like swimming in a lake that's suspended in the air. Looks like the perfect place to escape to!
If you enjoyed looking at this seaside home, you might also be interested to check out: Dream Villa By The Ocean.