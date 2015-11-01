Modern Paradise Home by the Sea

Today on homify 360° we visit the beautiful commune in the South-east of France, Saint-Cyr-Sur-Mer, where we find an impressive contemporary home designed by MOA Architecture. This firm, which is based in Marseilles, has come up with an extraordinary villa, the Maison Piscine, which is surely the envy of the neighbourhood.

What may look like your ordinary rustic villa from the street, has many surprises in store. The traditional architectural style of the area had been respected through retention of a popular façade but what we find inside is as modern as it gets.

Join us for a tour around this house, which has a few thrilling secrets…