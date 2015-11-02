A Modern Yachtsman's Dream Home

The front façade of this home on the edge of the marina has a completely opposite look when compared to the back. Long rectangular windows supply some natural light allowing for this side of the home to have its fair share of daily illumination without it being too bright.

The open driveway is perfect as this house is sort of a lone wolf in the area as no other dwelling can be seen in the background or next door. This allows for the inhabitants to know if people are stopping by for a visit or to just enjoy the scenery.

The symmetry of the windows allows for appreciation of clean, simple lines and geometry, making this home a yachtsman's dream in every way, functional, light and at the water's edge with nature literally just a stone's throw away. Who wouldn't want to live here all the time or even make it a regular weekend getaway spot?