The small but modern home you'll fall in love with

Today at homify, we are going to explore the intricate details of a modern family home and witness how design professionals Canatelli Architecture & Design have used every feature to their advantage to create the most stunning home.
We will start in an unusual space as we tour this home: the bathroom. Often the bathroom gets overlooked in design and decor, but this shouldn't be the case! The bathroom is a very special part of the home as it's where we spend a lot of our time. It's also the place where we have some calm and some peace and quiet before we start our day. If you have children, you know exactly what we mean!
As we walk our way through the rest of the home and the living spaces, we will see just how beautiful and unique a design can be with some attention to detail.
Let's take a look!
As promised, we begin our tour in the bathroom, which features a predominantly white design.
White is great for a space like this is at makes the space feel clean and hygienic. It works hand in hand with a minimalist look and feel where all personal items such as shampoos and toothbrushes are stored neatly out of sight. This is made possible by the large cabinet under the sink.
We can see how a panel of olive green mosaic tiles bring a unique touch to this space, however, as well as how a little plant brings in a refreshing injection of natural decor.
Now let's take a look outside the house, where we can see how the designers have managed to achieve a very safe and secure home without it looking like a prison.
They've achieved this by including beautiful green plants throughout the design, which adds a wonderful natural touch to the space. The slats in the gate also make the structure look less imposing, while the neutral tones softens the look and feel.
This home is a wonderful example of how a little attention to detail goes a long way.
Your entrance is a very important part of your home, giving guests the first impression of your style and tastes. You also want your home to be easily accessible to them as well as very inviting.
The designers have managed to achieve just that by opting for a golden wooden door that is simple yet stylish, adding a homely and rustic touch to the design.
The beautiful pot plants that flank the front door energize the look and feel of the space, while the front garden has been very well-looked after so that it enhances the facade. This is a great tip!
Remember that when it comes to the details of your interior design, a fresh vase of flowers or a pot plant can go a very long way. Not only does it connect the interior spaces with the exterior spaces, but it subtly brings life and colour into a room.
We can see this clearly in this part of the bathroom.
Natural light also plays a big role, illuminating interior spaces as well as creating a naturally warm, light and bright home. Invest in doors, windows and even skylights to achieve this.
You don't need a lot of budget to achieve a luxurious and modern looking bedroom.
In this home, we can see how the designers have used patterned wallpaper to bring an elegant look and feel into the room, which works in harmony with the patterned linen on the bed.
Paired with grey tones and the result is simply stunning.
If you want to create space and an interior design that flows, get rid of the walls that separate rooms in your house.
In this image, we can see how the living room and dining room work in one space, making the living area seem that much bigger and more spacious.
This area is also another example of how well natural light works in an interior design, creating a very homely and warm living area. Paired with dark wooden furniture and some cushy sofas, what more could you need?
Tip: Add a fruit bowl or flower arrangement to the dining room table to take your home from average to awesome.
If we look at the dining room a little bit more closely, we can see how it's the little things that make a big difference.
A fluffy rug under the dining room table, for example, adds a very special and cosy touch to the room while creating a warm environment for guests as they sit at the table.
The light that drops down from the ceiling also gives the dining area a wonderful soft glow in the evenings so that diners can see what they are eating without feeling like they are under a spot light. This is very important!
The wallpaper also adds texture and tone to the room, making for a very interesting design.
Another wonderful addition to any home—as South Africans will know—is to have a sheltered area where the cars can be parked out of the sunshine or rain.
The architects have created an area for the cars just outside of the front door of this home, so that it's easy to get inside the house once the car is parked.
They've opted for brick tiles for the flooring, which is a durable material that won't get ruined by the car tyres or the weather conditions. Brick tiles are also economically friendly and look trendy too.
Do you see how the different materials in this space contrast beautifully including the stone, the wood and the brick?
