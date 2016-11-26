The small but modern home you'll fall in love with

Today at homify, we are going to explore the intricate details of a modern family home and witness how design professionals Canatelli Architecture & Design have used every feature to their advantage to create the most stunning home.

We will start in an unusual space as we tour this home: the bathroom. Often the bathroom gets overlooked in design and decor, but this shouldn't be the case! The bathroom is a very special part of the home as it's where we spend a lot of our time. It's also the place where we have some calm and some peace and quiet before we start our day. If you have children, you know exactly what we mean!

As we walk our way through the rest of the home and the living spaces, we will see just how beautiful and unique a design can be with some attention to detail.

Let's take a look!