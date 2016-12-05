​The home with a lovable style that’s so easy to copy

When it comes to interior designs, what really makes you tick? Is it overly embellished surfaces? Busy wallpaper? Golden-clad dining chairs? Or do you fancy a more subtle approach to beauty, letting the presence of space add to the aesthetic quality rather than stuffing a myriad of items in there?

If your personal taste sways towards the latter, then you are in for a treat today here on homify 360°: a Scandinavian-style apartment that manages to look both cosy and stylish by making use of as few pieces (and colours) as possible. Instead, it relies on a clever combination of tones and patterns to do the talking – so easy for you to copy for your own spaces back home.

So, scroll ahead to see what we mean – and to make a few notes, of course!