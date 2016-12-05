Your browser is out-of-date.

​The home with a lovable style that’s so easy to copy

When it comes to interior designs, what really makes you tick? Is it overly embellished surfaces? Busy wallpaper? Golden-clad dining chairs? Or do you fancy a more subtle approach to beauty, letting the presence of space add to the aesthetic quality rather than stuffing a myriad of items in there? 

If your personal taste sways towards the latter, then you are in for a treat today here on homify 360°: a Scandinavian-style apartment that manages to look both cosy and stylish by making use of as few pieces (and colours) as possible. Instead, it relies on a clever combination of tones and patterns to do the talking – so easy for you to copy for your own spaces back home

So, scroll ahead to see what we mean – and to make a few notes, of course!

Open-plan living

We kick off our tour with a bang – a stylish one, that is. An open-plan layout comfortably fits the dining area and living room together, both of which are adorned with the same neutral tones. 

A soothing ambience filled with elegance can be noted just about everywhere, from the potted plant in the corner to that amazing patterned rug on the floor. And don’t overlook the smart monochrome wallpaper behind the TV, adding some motif and personality to the space.

The spacious hallway

Those delectable wooden floors lead us into the hallway which is adorned with – as little as possible. Crisp-white walls and an absence of décor and furniture ensure the space remains spacious and open. 

Less is indeed more!

Textures and patterns

Don’t you think there’s a spa-like quality to the interior design? Notice the timber surfaces, the plush fabrics, and the earth tones that combine them all – unmistakeably Scandinavian. 

In order to keep the layout as simple and clean as possible, only the essential elements were opted for, letting select wall art pieces play the part of decorative items.

Artsy elegance

The motifs of the wall art and ethnic print of the rug ensure some visual detail in this neutral-toned layout. A plush rug beautifully fills up the one corner, presenting the ideal space for some stylish relaxation.

A striking kitchen

Neutral and earthy tones dominate the kitchen’s colour palette as well, albeit with a softer and lighter selection of tones. In addition, a sleek and smooth assortment of cabinets, along with wall-mounted hooks and racks, offer ample storage space for a myriad of kitchen necessities. 

Our favourite piece here? It’s not too noticeable at first, but it definitely adds a stylish touch: the brick-finish backsplash, which flaunts a subtle pattern that can fit in perfectly into a variety of different design styles, from industrial and modern to minimalist and Scandinavian.

The brightly lit bathroom

Time to see what the bathroom has to offer, and it’s a splendid selection of creamy white hues and bright lights! The fashionable fixtures hint at a contemporary beauty, while the large mirror lends the illusion of extra space. 

And don’t you just love that fabulously patterned floor, which becomes the main focal point of this room? 

If you’re looking for some more ideas for your own bathroom, then feast on these: 30 expert tips for your modern bathroom.

Which of these tips will you be copying for your home?

No, Thanks