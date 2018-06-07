25 simple but stylish homes to be inspired by

When we don't have a very big budget to work with, we often think that we won't be able to have a beautiful or stylish home, but this is not the case!
In fact, a small home, a prefab home or a more cost-efficient home can be even more appealing than a very expensive house with the right design, a bit of creativity and a lot of innovation.
This is why today at homify, we are going to explore 25 beautiful homes for those on a shoestring. We will see how much variety exists as well as how incredible a cheaper home can be.
You'll never even think about spending a fortune on architecture or design again.
Let's take a look!
This home is a wonderful example of how less is more. You don't need to have a very intricate design or a detailed form of architecture. A simple and minimalist home is cost-effective and stylish too!
Traditional architecture is an old classic for a reason. It's easy, simple and timeless, meaning less money spent on changes further down the line.
Invest in a home that has skylights and plenty of doors and windows, allowing natural light to flow through the interior space. This will naturally regulate the temperature and mean less money spent on lighting costs.
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
Use wood as a dominant material for your home. It's a natural material, which means it is more cost-effective. It also looks very warm and homely!
Your home doesn't have to be large or take on traditional specifications. Work with an architect professional to make the most of the space available to you.
Work with your facade to create a unique design that packs a punch, without spending too much money. Add some different materials to it to create texture and tone.
You don't need a double-storey home to have more than enough space for your family. Create a multi-functional home with the space available to you.
This combination is cost-effective, but looks very modern and sophisticated.
This design is very cosy, despite the fact that the home isn't overly large or spacious. The grey tones and touches of wood and stone make for a rustic and homely look and feel.
A garage doesn't cost a lot of money to build but is invaluable in terms of storage space, keeping cars, bicycles and other items neatly stored away.
Expand you home out onto the exterior garden space, physically and visually opening the home up.
In this design, we can see how the architects have used chunky logs to create a very unique and breathtaking design. An original touch goes a long way.
By adding a few details and designs to the entrance of your home, you can create a very stylish looking piece of architecture that makes a very good first impression.
Have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance.
Lighting can make a huge difference to your home, without having to spend a lot of money.
In this image, we can see how lighting illuminates the details of a home, making the facade look simply stunning.
Go for an open plan design that instantly makes the home feel that much bigger and more spacious.
A simple brick home is easy and cheap to construct and looks quite fetching too!
A flat roof is also slightly more cost-effective than a gable roof and adds a modern touch to the look and feel of the design.
Trees, plants and flowers can instantly transform the exterior facade.
Have a look at these tips for making a big impression with a small front garden.
In this project, we can see how simple cube shapes can result in a very striking and modern home.
It's all in the detail!
Use elements from the original home with some modern touches and you'll have a very charming design.
Have you ever seen something so original and so durable?
Here we can see how clean lines and sharp angles draw our attention away from just how small this home is.
If you really want to create an original-looking home on a budget, just go against the grain in terms of what all of the other houses on the block look like!
Sometimes all that you need to create a beautiful home is to give it a bit of tender love and care. Give the facade a fresh coat of paint and clean your windows and doors. Give the front garden a good sweep too!
