25 simple but stylish homes to be inspired by

Leigh Leigh
Wohnhaus Köln Junkersdorf, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
When we don't have a very big budget to work with, we often think that we won't be able to have a beautiful or stylish home, but this is not the case!

In fact, a small home, a prefab home or a more cost-efficient home can be even more appealing than a very expensive house with the right design, a bit of creativity and a lot of innovation.

This is why today at homify, we are going to explore 25 beautiful homes for those on a shoestring. We will see how much variety exists as well as how incredible a cheaper home can be.

You'll never even think about spending a fortune on architecture or design again.

Let's take a look!

1. Simple and minamlist

Vivienda en Villagarcía, Nan Arquitectos Nan Arquitectos Minimalist house
Nan Arquitectos

Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos

This home is a wonderful example of how less is more. You don't need to have a very intricate design or a detailed form of architecture. A simple and minimalist home is cost-effective and stylish too!

2. The traditional home

Familienhäuser (mit Pult- und Satteldächern), Kern-Haus AG Kern-Haus AG
Kern-Haus AG

Kern-Haus AG
Kern-Haus AG
Kern-Haus AG

Traditional architecture is an old classic for a reason. It's easy, simple and timeless, meaning less money spent on changes further down the line.

3. Natural light

HAUS GROSS GLIENICKE, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Minimalist house
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Invest in a home that has skylights and plenty of doors and windows, allowing natural light to flow through the interior space. This will naturally regulate the temperature and mean less money spent on lighting costs.

Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.

4. Wooden materials

DOM W KOSZALINIE , Studio Projektowe Projektive Studio Projektowe Projektive Modern houses
Studio Projektowe Projektive

Studio Projektowe Projektive
Studio Projektowe Projektive
Studio Projektowe Projektive

Use wood as a dominant material for your home. It's a natural material, which means it is more cost-effective. It also looks very warm and homely!

5. Work with the space available to you

Wood Green House, Satish Jassal Architects Satish Jassal Architects Modern houses
Satish Jassal Architects

Wood Green House

Satish Jassal Architects
Satish Jassal Architects
Satish Jassal Architects

Your home doesn't have to be large or take on traditional specifications. Work with an architect professional to make the most of the space available to you.

6. Work with the facade

Exteriors Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern houses
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

Exteriors

Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.
Baufritz (UK) Ltd.

Work with your facade to create a unique design that packs a punch, without spending too much money. Add some different materials to it to create texture and tone.

7. Go one-storey

Коттедж на 100 кв.м., hq-design hq-design
hq-design

hq-design
hq-design
hq-design

You don't need a double-storey home to have more than enough space for your family. Create a multi-functional home with the space available to you.

8. Pair wood with painted walls

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This combination is cost-effective, but looks very modern and sophisticated.

9. Cosy homes

Church Mews, Hartland, Devon The Bazeley Partnership Modern houses
The Bazeley Partnership

Church Mews, Hartland, Devon

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

This design is very cosy, despite the fact that the home isn't overly large or spacious. The grey tones and touches of wood and stone make for a rustic and homely look and feel. 

10. Invest in a garage

Nowoczesny dom LIV 3 G2 - przytulnie i pięknie!, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

garage doesn't cost a lot of money to build but is invaluable in terms of storage space, keeping cars, bicycles and other items neatly stored away.

11. Make the most of your garden

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Expand you home out onto the exterior garden space, physically and visually opening the home up.

12. Go for something unique

Landhaus mit besonderem Charme und gesundem Raumklima: Modernes Wohnen im Naturstammhaus, Kneer GmbH, Fenster und Türen Kneer GmbH, Fenster und Türen Rustic style windows & doors
Kneer GmbH, Fenster und Türen

Kneer GmbH, Fenster und Türen
Kneer GmbH, Fenster und Türen
Kneer GmbH, Fenster und Türen

In this design, we can see how the architects have used chunky logs to create a very unique and breathtaking design. An original touch goes a long way.

13. Make an impression with your entrance

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

By adding a few details and designs to the entrance of your home, you can create a very stylish looking piece of architecture that makes a very good first impression.

Have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance.

14. Lighting

Ne build Family home Marvin Windows and Doors UK Classic windows & doors
Marvin Windows and Doors UK

Ne build Family home

Marvin Windows and Doors UK
Marvin Windows and Doors UK
Marvin Windows and Doors UK

Lighting can make a huge difference to your home, without having to spend a lot of money.

In this image, we can see how lighting illuminates the details of a home, making the facade look simply stunning.

15. Open plan design

Moderne recreatiewoning, Bongers Architecten Bongers Architecten Modern Garden
Bongers Architecten

Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten

Go for an open plan design that instantly makes the home feel that much bigger and more spacious.

16. Learn from the British

homify Classic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A simple brick home is easy and cheap to construct and looks quite fetching too!

17. The flat roof design

LEAF YARD - LEWES, BBM Sustainable Design Limited BBM Sustainable Design Limited
BBM Sustainable Design Limited

LEAF YARD—LEWES

BBM Sustainable Design Limited
BBM Sustainable Design Limited
BBM Sustainable Design Limited

A flat roof is also slightly more cost-effective than a gable roof and adds a modern touch to the look and feel of the design.

18. Use nature to your advantage

Wohnhaus Sürth, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern houses
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Trees, plants and flowers can instantly transform the exterior facade.

Have a look at these tips for making a big impression with a small front garden.

19. Cube shapes

Wohnhaus Köln Junkersdorf, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern houses
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

In this project, we can see how simple cube shapes can result in a very striking and modern home.

20. A gorgeous perimetre fence

DOM MARCEL G2 - przytulna nowoczesność w najlepszym wydaniu!, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

It's all in the detail!

21. Mix the traditional with the modern

New Build, Citi Construction & Developments Ltd Citi Construction & Developments Ltd
Citi Construction &amp; Developments Ltd

New Build

Citi Construction & Developments Ltd
Citi Construction &amp; Developments Ltd
Citi Construction & Developments Ltd

Use elements from the original home with some modern touches and you'll have a very charming design.

22. Combine textures and tones

Wickham House, C7 architects C7 architects Modern houses
C7 architects

Wickham House

C7 architects
C7 architects
C7 architects

Have you ever seen something so original and so durable?

23. Play with angles

New Build House, London, Nic Antony Architects Ltd Nic Antony Architects Ltd Country style house
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

New Build House, London

Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

Here we can see how clean lines and sharp angles draw our attention away from just how small this home is.

24. Be a rebel

New build West Sussex UK At No 19 Rustic style house
At No 19

New build West Sussex UK

At No 19
At No 19
At No 19

If you really want to create an original-looking home on a budget, just go against the grain in terms of what all of the other houses on the block look like!

25. A fresh coat of pain

Own Self build, Xspace Xspace Modern houses
Xspace

Own Self build

Xspace
Xspace
Xspace

Sometimes all that you need to create a beautiful home is to give it a bit of tender love and care. Give the facade a fresh coat of paint and clean your windows and doors. Give the front garden a good sweep too!

Which is your favourite house?

