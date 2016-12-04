​The beautiful and innovative home of a newly married couple

Today on homify 360°, we’re taking a peek into the starter home of a newly married couple. Yes, it’s the first space this young pair will be calling “home”, and to be perfectly honest we are just as excited as they are.

That’s because they have chosen not just any simple structure to begin their journey together, but have wisely gone with a classic-style home mixed with an edgy, fun, and upbeat interior design look that ensures eye-catching visual beauty from start to finish.

We’re talking striking tones, beautiful materials, fun patterns, and a layout that is both functional and spacious while still managing to look oh-so cosy.

Want to see what we mean? Then scroll right ahead…