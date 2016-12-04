​The beautiful and innovative home of a newly married couple

Today on homify 360°, we’re taking a peek into the starter home of a newly married couple. Yes, it’s the first space this young pair will be calling “home”, and to be perfectly honest we are just as excited as they are.
That’s because they have chosen not just any simple structure to begin their journey together, but have wisely gone with a classic-style home mixed with an edgy, fun, and upbeat interior design look that ensures eye-catching visual beauty from start to finish.
We’re talking striking tones, beautiful materials, fun patterns, and a layout that is both functional and spacious while still managing to look oh-so cosy.
Want to see what we mean? Then scroll right ahead…
Even from the get-go, this house proves to us that you don’t need to think outside the box to have a beautiful home; simple shapes like squares and everyday colours can also flaunt a most striking space, as this hallway and glimpse of the living room shows us.
The décor pieces and tones combine beautifully to create a dynamic sense of movement, as elements from the one room charmingly complement the pieces in the next one.
Let’s see if this is a recurring theme throughout…
We all know that it’s so much safer to stick with a light-coloured ceiling, and yet this living room decided to be brave. Wise choice, as the end result looks quite successful and stylish. That’s definitely due in part to the natural light streaming inside, helping to light up that sky-blue tone, as well as the white walls that chose to keep it very simple in terms of décor and patterns.
Notice how superbly the timber floor anchors the space. And with a ceiling and floor area both commanding attention, it is almost as if the furniture in the middle are floating!
Although we can’t deny that an element of fun is visible in the dining room too, it does present a more lavish and elegant look than what we’ve seen so far. And even though it may be a small space, it's definitely not boring!
The white table and chairs in their contemporary fashion help to brighten up the room, especially when paired with that golden wallpaper in the background.
And don’t you just love the interesting composition of the décor- and furniture pieces? A rectangular-shaped chandelier, an oval-style table, and an elaborately decorated wall – so eclectic and so eye-catching!
Everywhere we turn, there seems to be something that catches our eye – but in a good way. A fun black-and-white floor rug; a funky wallpaper design; a circular mirror contrasting with a dark cabinet beneath it… and these are all just in the bedroom and closet area!
Now this is such a lovely space to be doing couple things together, like cooking breakfast. We so love that classic striped motif of the kitchen’s backsplash; it’s a funky throwback to the 1940s’ designs. What’s more, the classic look seems to be mixing and matching with a more contemporary style – case in point, the classic smooth and white cabinets with sleek stainless steel handles.
All in all, a most charming house that we’re sure will add a strong dose of style to a happily-ever-after story!
