9 photos of a beautiful 100 square metre apartment

Today, we have a real treat in store for you!

We are going to visit a fabulous, modern and stylish 100 square metre apartment that will blow you away.

Designed by professionals Polygon Arch & Des, this is one of the most smallest but savviest homes that we have ever seen, proving that an open plan design can go a very long way as well as how dynamite truly comes in small packages.

As we explore 9 photos of this beautiful 100 square metre apartment, you will also find that wood is a dominant material, bringing a very warm and earthy touch to the space. This works in harmony with the abundance of natural light that flows through the space.

Let's take a look at this contemporary design and get inspired when it comes to our own homes!