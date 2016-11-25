9 photos of a beautiful 100 square metre apartment

Today, we have a real treat in store for you!
We are going to visit a fabulous, modern and stylish 100 square metre apartment that will blow you away.
Designed by professionals Polygon Arch & Des, this is one of the most smallest but savviest homes that we have ever seen, proving that an open plan design can go a very long way as well as how dynamite truly comes in small packages.
As we explore 9 photos of this beautiful 100 square metre apartment, you will also find that wood is a dominant material, bringing a very warm and earthy touch to the space. This works in harmony with the abundance of natural light that flows through the space.
Let's take a look at this contemporary design and get inspired when it comes to our own homes!
The first glimpse that we get of this beautiful little home is of the living room, which features warm and earthy tones, making for a very welcoming and cosy space.
The designers have gone for wooden floors, which work in harmony with the wooden ceiling beams, creating a rustic environment that complements the very modern furniture and industrial chic touches.
The patterned rug adds a bit of character and charm to the space while the sofa is simply gorgeous. Couldn't you imagine relaxing here with a good book in front of the fire?
From this angle, we can see how the sofa is actually made up of several armchairs—a very unique design that allows each person in the house their own little comfortable spot.
What is also apparent in this image is how natural light flows through the interior spaces thanks to the abundance of large glass windows as well as skylights. This is a great touch, creating a very light, bright and spacious looking living area.
The living room is also a wonderful example of how the designers have played with the space available to them. They've inserted bookshelves into the corners of the room, providing a place for the books to be stored neatly away, while still allowing them to add personality and charm to the space.
There are also plenty of cupboards and storage spots throughout the home, keeping anything that isn't necessary or functional neatly stored out of sight. This is a must for any small home!
If we look at the bookshelf a little bit closer, we can actually see that it is separating the living room from the bedroom!
Don't you love how the designers have divided up the functional spaces of the home without building walls, which would constrict the flow of the home and make it seem that much smaller?
The bedroom fits snugly into the corner with plenty of privacy thanks to the screen that has been placed on the one side of the room. Again, only the most functional of items have been included in this space, keeping it looking sleek and minimalist.
Gone are the days when the kitchen is positioned in the basement of the house! In modern society, the kitchen is the heart and soul of the home, where family and friends gather around to enjoy a glass of wine or a cup of coffee while the chef whips up a storm.
This kitchen has been perfectly designed for this, featuring a fabulous breakfast bar with chairs around it for more casual interactions.
The designers have gone for neutral tones in this space, including white cupboards and cabinets and sleek grey counter tops. Again, you'll notice that there is nothing that isn't necessary or functional on the counter tops! Everything is stored neatly away to make for a very organised and tidy design.
The bathroom is one of the most modern parts of the house and is more private than the other rooms.
The designers have played with the space available to them, working with the slanting ceiling to install skylights, which flood this area with light.
The touches of wood turn this space into a calming oasis, while the modern elements such as the sophisticated shower and the savvy basin make this room look like it comes out of the pages of a design magazine!
You'll notice that there are little plants on the counter tops in the bathroom as well as little pebbles on the floor, which connect this space to the outdoors. This adds to the serenity and calm of the room.
Remember that touches of nature can create a very appealing interior design because they are subtle but very beautiful and raw. A vase of flowers or a pot plant goes a very long way!
In this image, we can see how the home opens up onto a beautiful wooden balcony, which physically and aesthetically expands the space available.
It also gives the family a wonderful outdoor area where they can enjoy the fresh air, sunshine and gorgeous views. You'll notice that the space has been furnished with some comfortable yet durable chairs and a table so that it can be used for afternoon cups of tea, evenings reading or even just bird watching.
A pot plant once again adds a refreshing touch to the space, injecting a bit of green into the colour scheme.
In this image, we get a true sense of how the home fits together! We can see the open plan design clearly as well as where the balcony is positioned.
This really gives us a greater understanding of how the space has been utilised. Can you believed that so many functions have been included in just 100 square metres?
We can truly see what an impact an open plan design and innovative architecture can make.
