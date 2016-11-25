9 small and perfect backyards to enjoy the summer in

Today, we are going to look at some tips and tricks when it comes to creating the perfect patio for enjoying the outdoors. With the South African summer in full swing, this is the perfect article to read today!

We at homify have put together 9 brilliant ideas to renovate the patio on a shoestring, enhancing your entire outdoor environment.

As we know, the patio as well as the other outdoor spaces are often overlooked or neglected in the colder months because we don't use them as often. When spring arrives, we want to rediscover this area and make the absolute most of it so that we can enjoy the sun and fresh air.

With the hotter months now up on us, it makes sense that we would want to keep the patio in impeccable and perfect condition. It may need a little renovation or a touch of decor and design.

Let's take a look at some ideas for inspiration!