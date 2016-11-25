Your browser is out-of-date.

9 small and perfect backyards to enjoy the summer in

Leigh Leigh
Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Today, we are going to look at some tips and tricks when it comes to creating the perfect patio for enjoying the outdoors. With the South African summer in full swing, this is the perfect article to read today!

We at homify have put together 9 brilliant ideas to renovate the patio on a shoestring, enhancing your entire outdoor environment.

As we know, the patio as well as the other outdoor spaces are often overlooked or neglected in the colder months because we don't use them as often. When spring arrives, we want to rediscover this area and make the absolute most of it so that we can enjoy the sun and fresh air. 

With the hotter months now up on us, it makes sense that we would want to keep the patio in impeccable and perfect condition. It may need a little renovation or a touch of decor and design.

Let's take a look at some ideas for inspiration!

1. Take into account the outdoor lighting

Ponticello sulla' acqua, Small bridge on the water, sabigarden sabigarden Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting
sabigarden

sabigarden
sabigarden
sabigarden

Soft but sufficient lighting will allow us to enjoy the patio during the day and the evening, as we can see in this incredible design by professionals SabiGarden.

Lighting is vital, helping us to create a very scenic and romantic design that takes the patio to another level.

2. Spend a few minutes gardening

Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph Melian Randolph Modern Garden
Melian Randolph

Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph

Prepare your vegetation so that the plants, flowers and trees will thrive all year around. In the warmer months, they will burst into colour, making the patio that much more natural and attractive.

3. Sweep the garden every so often

Garden Ed Reeve Minimalist style garden
Ed Reeve

Garden

Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve

Sweeping the garden at least once a week will prevent dry leaves from accumulating on the floor.

If they end up building up, you can have pockets of moisture on the floor that attract pests and insects!

This does not make for a very attractive outdoor space.

4. Coat the area with gravel

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fire pits & barbecues
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

Gravel is ideal for coating the exterior spaces as it is good for draining rainfall and is a very practical material. 

It also looks stylish too!

5. Create an intimate corner

Black Wicker Chair homify Garden Furniture
homify

Black Wicker Chair

homify
homify
homify

In order to enjoy a moment of solitude on the patio, create an intimate little space where you can settle with a book or a cup of tea. This will truly allow you to enjoy the fresh air in a comfortable spot.

6. Give decks and wooden structures a protective treatment

House of Shells by Ramón Castellanos. Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Cadiz, Spain. , Pablo Cousinou Pablo Cousinou Patios
Pablo Cousinou

Pablo Cousinou
Pablo Cousinou
Pablo Cousinou

Wood is a material that needs some care, especially if it's out in the open.

This is why it's worth adding some sanding and varnishing treatments to it, which will waterproof it.

7. Furnish the patio in style

homify Garden Furniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a sensational patio, choose the furniture carefully as if you are decorating an interior space. In addition to modern and fabulous furniture, it is advisable to include accessories such as lanterns, candles, pots, cushions and ornaments. 

8. Bet on flowers

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Including pots of seasonal flowers can completely transform a patio space. In the winter months, you can just move the pots inside. 

Don't you love this refreshing and colourful design?

9. A little imagination

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern Garden
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Use your imagination to give your patio a special touch. This is truly an area where you can afford to be a little bit creative and have some fun.

In this design, we can see how a collection of objects that are resistant to extreme weather conditions have been used in this space to create a very unique area of charisma and personality.

If you've enjoyed this ideabook, you'll love these: 10 terrace ideas!

Did you find this ideabook useful?

