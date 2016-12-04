The beautiful little home with a surprise in the bathroom

Achieving a beautiful space involves a bit more than opting for the right colours and materials. Yes, that might result in an aesthetically pleasing look, but if you want a room to really talk to you and show its character, that is when patterns and personal touches become vital.
The modern spaces we are viewing today on homify 360° has achieved this challenge successfully by opting for bright fabrics, charming colours, and oh-so striking décor pieces that let the spaces speak for themselves.
And although we are only viewing a few select areas, such as the kitchen and bathrooms, this handful of spaces are certain to present you with quite a few ideas on how to achieve charm and an exceptional look in your own home.
Let’s take it away!
We begin in the dining room/kitchen area, which is clad in a colour spectrum of calming tones and vibrant patterns. Homely materials are opted for (don’t you just love that caramel-toned wooden table?), with spots of cheerful colours popping out in select places.
Notice the effective focal wall on the left that looks so easy to recreate at home: some charming wallpaper, a floating shelf or two, and a handful of decorative pieces, et voilà!
We have already fallen in love with this friendly kitchen – you do need a welcoming space to wake you up in a cheerful and soothing manner each and every morning while sipping coffee, don’t you agree?
Those top-hat ceiling lights and the moustache-shaped cabinet knobs are the perfect fun touches, and yet they don’t distract from the kitchen’s modern and stylish look.
Well done, interior designers!
Now for the other side of the room, where the dining corner is located. Cheerful yellows take control of the colour palette, enveloping this space in a cosy and charming hug which makes us wish we could eat every single meal here! It’s like the sun itself has made itself comfortable here.
A singular piece of wall art adds some soft pastels like blues and pinks to the scene while also ensuring a bit of detail.
The bedroom doesn’t hold back either when it comes to flaunting colours and motifs, yet does so in a more calming manner. It is the space where sweet dreams are supposed to thrive, after all.
Whites, creams, and dusty stone hues make up the main colour scheme, with blush pink and arctic turquoise scattered in-between for visual effect.
Never underestimate the power of a striking shape – see how it styles up this simple floating shelf, for example. Instead of opting for the usual old linear shape, a hexagon was used, contrasting so beautifully with the block-shaped wall tiles.
And what do you think about those colours? Pistachio green and tortilla beige for a fresh and unique look – we love it!
For the other bathroom’s design, a more sophisticated look was opted for, both for the colours and décor pieces. A floral-styled wall piece adorns the area above the tub (delightfully coated in beach timber), while an elegant chandelier takes care of the artificial lighting levels.
Notice the efficient use of storage options – making use of wall space to give the limited legroom a break. Cute and clever!
