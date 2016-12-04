The beautiful little home with a surprise in the bathroom

Achieving a beautiful space involves a bit more than opting for the right colours and materials. Yes, that might result in an aesthetically pleasing look, but if you want a room to really talk to you and show its character, that is when patterns and personal touches become vital.

The modern spaces we are viewing today on homify 360° has achieved this challenge successfully by opting for bright fabrics, charming colours, and oh-so striking décor pieces that let the spaces speak for themselves.

And although we are only viewing a few select areas, such as the kitchen and bathrooms, this handful of spaces are certain to present you with quite a few ideas on how to achieve charm and an exceptional look in your own home.

Let’s take it away!