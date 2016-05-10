Inside a Johannesburg home you'll wish was yours

In this edition of homify 360°, we get transported to South Africa (Oaklands, Johannesburg, to be exact) to discover an innovative and luxurious structure that exudes a fashionable and contemporary style. Professionals Nico van der Meulen Architects, who focus on both contemporary and traditional architectural styles, make it their mission to push new boundaries and evolve with the trend, without ever compromising on their designs or originality.

A beautiful yet functional creation (and a certain gem in their portfolio), House Mosi is a modification of an existing structure, a sustainable design which is firmly grounded in passive design principles. The house was commissioned to the architectural firm with a clear instruction: the final product had to match the owner’s specifications, have an urban feel identical to the 1950s era of the old house, but transformed into a timeless modern space, complete with a chic layout and interior to please the contemporary lifestyle of its inhabitants.

Let’s discover contemporary perfection in House Mosi.