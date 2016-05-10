Inside a Johannesburg home you'll wish was yours

In this edition of homify 360°, we get transported to South Africa (Oaklands, Johannesburg, to be exact) to discover an innovative and luxurious structure that exudes a fashionable and contemporary style. Professionals Nico van der Meulen Architects, who focus on both contemporary and traditional architectural styles, make it their mission to push new boundaries and evolve with the trend, without ever compromising on their designs or originality.
A beautiful yet functional creation (and a certain gem in their portfolio), House Mosi is a modification of an existing structure, a sustainable design which is firmly grounded in passive design principles. The house was commissioned to the architectural firm with a clear instruction: the final product had to match the owner’s specifications, have an urban feel identical to the 1950s era of the old house, but transformed into a timeless modern space, complete with a chic layout and interior to please the contemporary lifestyle of its inhabitants.
Let’s discover contemporary perfection in House Mosi.
We're kicking off our tour of the home by taking a look at the facade straight on—because it finds such a wonderful line between creative modern. The sharp lines, the windows, the colour choices, every aspect of this hits the nail on the head and creates a sense of fascination; a need to see inside.
A culmination of metal, concrete and glass results in this structured, yet stylish creation. No doubt of the contemporary family, the architects have used large double volume spaces and flat roofs in order to make future vertical expansions possible, which will become more evident on the inside.
Dark horizontal and vertical designs stand out among the fair and transparent canvas of the house’s structure. It forms a unique flow that invitingly welcomes us, making the pale tiled floor of the exterior seem chic, yet gracious. Glimpses of temperate colour palettes beckon from the inside, along with a warm glow of modern lighting that promises a hospitable interior.
Following its flawless renovation, the house is divided into public and private spaces, divided by an internal water feature and a bridge leading to the private rooms. The entrance hall and study are separated in this way from the private areas.
The homeowners requested an urban and open feel. The designers took note and presented them with interior and exterior entertaining areas, blurred by sliding stacking doors that open up the entire facade. Coming to a glowing life as dusk settles in, the house’s interior positively radiates through its giant glass glazing.
A gleaming palette of pale elegance awaits us in the kitchen, beautifully offset by the dark appliances. Rustic red forms part of the background, and is also visible in the spots of décor outlining the cooking area. One cannot go wrong with red in a kitchen, especially when used as an accent colour on the one wall.
Every interior detail has been styled in order to create a perfect synergy between exterior and interior, creating a unique flow. The presence of smooth, clean and geometric shapes is a distinct presence of the contemporary style, as well as the use of negative spaces, which are just as important as decorative elements. Clean and spacious, with adequate room for both cooking and entertaining.
How does this kitchen compare to: The Functional And Modern Kitchen Of Your Dreams? Decide for yourself…
The neutral palette continues to dominate into the living / entertaining area. To ensure a warm environment, rich colours were brought in, along with bold accessories and furnishings (case in point, the Domino coffee table and bold flower pattern ottoman).
Although a prime study in the contemporary style of architecture, evidence of the 1950s era still shimmer through – faithfully according to the owners’ requirement. Clean and minimalist lines, unexpected colours that catch your eye, and spots of blue, green and rust palettes echo a modish period more than half a century ago. It becomes clear that the timeless grandeur of this house (at least, this area) lies in its satisfying balance between warm textured finishes and vast neutral colour planes.
An elevated platform marks the dining area, coated in a gleaming and warm, wooden embrace. Concentrating on achieving a liveable and expressive environment, the expansive interiors are expertly balanced by means of selective furniture pieces and works of art – all of them utilised as visual statements. Glass doors zig-zag out of the way to welcome a fresh breeze and a healthy helping of natural lighting into the house, making all meals here seem like an elegant picnic.
An effortless and simplistic interior space was created to harmonise the design of the house, as well as the family calling this splendid space their home. Imported Italian furniture and significant brands ensure a memorable décor style, enough to make even the most tender guest lime green with jealousy.
Crossing over into the private areas of the house, the warm and fiery decor gives way to a cool and collected palette. No less than four bedrooms are to be found in this chic creation. White walls and ceilings adorn the slumber space, while an earth-brown wooden foundation rounds off the neutral frame. A chic conflict between light and dark has been peacefully settled by varying hues of green.
Contemporary glamour has been added in terms of decor and furniture – basic and bare, yet bold; spots of bright colour, yet few in quantity so as to not disturb even the lightest of sleepers.
Take a look at some other pristine examples when it comes to the modern bedroom.
Clean, tranquil, and calming are the dominant adjectives when it comes to describing the bathroom, coated in a contemporary style. Clean and spacious for comfortable mobility, yet intimate enough for a bathroom. A single dash of green décor breaks through the neutral canvas, yet more foliage can be discovered by peering through the big glass windows, evident in the horizontal mirror that also enhances the effect of natural lighting.
Natural wood elements are evident throughout the house, articulating the house’s texture and depth. It also introduces a welcoming ambience that radiates from within, which, paired with the correct styling, enhances each room and brings the architectural design to a faultless circle.
An elongated swimming pool, ideal for practising laps, is interjected onto the soft lawn of the backyard. The glowing interior from the house journeys delicately to the outside, ensuring illuminated socialising by the pool. Contemporary seating options, as well as a stylish wooden deck, ensure comfortable spaces while catching up on gossip next to the pool.
Where we found bright spots of decorative colours on the inside, the exterior presents a straightforward mix of pale and darker hues. Chic, yet ultra fabulous, ensuring a memorable experience to this contemporary creation in Johannesburg. Certainly a unique sight which will not be forgotten easily, nor replicated with the same stylish taste and contemporary ambience elsewhere.