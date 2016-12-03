Your browser is out-of-date.

​14 small homes that are affordable and beautiful

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style garden
A long time ago, when the year 2000 seemed so far away, nobody could have predicted that the “space age” really meant “the age with very little space” – and yet that seems to be exactly where we find ourselves today. 

On the other hand, the lack of legroom has led to the majority of us embracing small-scale living, which managed to turn out quite charming and stylish. And, if you make use of the right professionals, materials, structure, and beautification techniques, living small can be very pocket-friendly as well. 

So, to show our vote of approval for small homes (that are also budget friendly, of course), we are showcasing 14 structures today that, due to their size and low-cost build, are sure to find a special place in your heart and pocket.

1. Modular homes are certainly the next best thing due to their affordable construction – and can be oh-so cute.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. This simple two-storey cubic design makes use of low-cost elements, yet looks super stylish.

Puerto Roldán - Lote 390, Erb Santiago Erb Santiago Modern houses
Erb Santiago

Erb Santiago
Erb Santiago
Erb Santiago

3. Although this little house is made from reinforced concrete, steel and wood, it flaunts a million rand look – and view!

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern houses
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

4. Prefabricated elements do it again – achieve a cutting-edge style that looks most inviting, that is.

Modernes Ferienwohnhaus in Anlehnung an ein traditionelles Drempelhaus, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Gable roof
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

5. This container home knows how to bring lots of value for money. Don’t you just love that monochrome look?

西坂部の家, 若山建築設計事務所 若山建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses Metal Black
若山建築設計事務所

若山建築設計事務所
若山建築設計事務所
若山建築設計事務所

6. Just because you’re living small doesn’t mean you have to skimp on interior- or exterior beauty.

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

7. Your choice of location definitely makes a difference in price – this little eye-catching structure saved so much by opting for a cost-effective plot.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Nobody says you have to opt for expensive materials for a traditional look.

Church Mews, Hartland, Devon The Bazeley Partnership Modern houses
The Bazeley Partnership

Church Mews, Hartland, Devon

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

9. Small can definitely be stylish, as this little cottage charmer proves to us.

homify Country house
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Less is certainly more, as this simplistic design proves yet again.

姫路市飾磨区の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Eclectic style houses Wood Grey
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

11. Simple timber panels can be dressed up so charmingly, especially with a striking front garden.

"Dornröschenschloss", miacasa miacasa Country style house
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

12. This simple-yet-stylish wooden home is as close to a log cabin as you can get without using actual logs.

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Prefabricated Home
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

13. Who knew a plain and elongated structure (from simple concrete) could look so chic?

Proyecto, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

14. Knock-off stone ensures such a pleasing look for this rustic cottage – but that surrounding garden also deserves a special mention.

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style garden
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Speaking of which, don’t forget to take a look at these: 17 budget garden ideas for your home.

15 gates that all your neighbours will be jealous of
Which of these 14 houses managed to find a special spot in your heart?

