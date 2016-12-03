​14 small homes that are affordable and beautiful

A long time ago, when the year 2000 seemed so far away, nobody could have predicted that the “space age” really meant “the age with very little space” – and yet that seems to be exactly where we find ourselves today.

On the other hand, the lack of legroom has led to the majority of us embracing small-scale living, which managed to turn out quite charming and stylish. And, if you make use of the right professionals, materials, structure, and beautification techniques, living small can be very pocket-friendly as well.

So, to show our vote of approval for small homes (that are also budget friendly, of course), we are showcasing 14 structures today that, due to their size and low-cost build, are sure to find a special place in your heart and pocket.