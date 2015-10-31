The Infinite House

Symmetrical architecture takes on a whole new meaning with this Mirror House by the Italy-based Peter Pichler Architecture. A completely different design at the front, back and sides, this home is trendy, sleek, innovative and modern. At times it looks like something from the future. Other times it looks like a comforting, everyday home. And then there are times when it feels you're seeing double.

This eclectic look is a style not often seen in South Africa but is pulled off with a dramatic, eye-catching effect. The architects have explored the idea of a mirror in every way possible and translated it into an architectural masterpiece. A mirror is defined as a surface, typically of glass coated with a metal amalgam, which reflects a clear image . Clarity is key in the design with strong lines, symmetrical shapes and a house that ultimately tells quite a story.

Follow us through the Mirror House.