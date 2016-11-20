15 window grills to protect your home with style

One of the most important elements of our home is the windows, that vain or hole in the wall that allows us to enjoy the scenery, rain, air and sunlight to wake us up every morning. These seemingly simple and taken-for-granted features are our connection to the world, and keeps us connected to reality.
Irrespective of the windows' importance in our daily lives, or rather because of it, we have found ourselves in the situation of having another architectural element of our homes that has become indispensable for every single facade. We are, of course, referring to the window grill, which not only provides protection and extra layer of security to your home, but also regulates the natural light which filters through it.
In an effort to display the range of window grill options at your disposal, we have compiled this list of 15 that is sure to open your eyes to the sense of diversity in the product. Let's take a look…
Wrought iron never goes out of style, as it allows you to create new designs.
The geometric game can be a key element, incorporating sophistication and elegance.
A geometric composition of full and empty is always fascinating, through a draft block.
Metal shutters are a perfect solution to avoid unwanted glances as we always find in a gated community.
If you want privacy, wooden panels like these will do the trick and allow low light to enter at a time.
If you want a tight and private facade with occasional transparency when you require, rotating panels will do you well.
Those houses that maintain a traditional colonial design and wrought iron bars will always be a classic that will not go out of style.Here we can see how the material is repeated in the railing by the pool, as to create continuity in the area.
A horizontal design will always be popular and work well with most designs.
For those whose prioity is security, you can soften close iron bars with a subtle decorative pattern in the centre.
Solid features with openings at the top will be perfect for minimalists and new designs.
To avoid unwanted glances large doors and windows with a design of solid wood or steel cut will be great as a change of color and image.
A wall full of wooden blinds protects you from the sun and insecurity, controlling the entry in your family environment.
Combining windows and canopies will give a spectacular touch to your home.
This cubed set of window bars still let in light, but allows for a strong sense of privacy.
