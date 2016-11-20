Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 window grills to protect your home with style

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Casa Habitación, RJ Arquitectos RJ Arquitectos Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

One of the most important elements of our home is the windows, that vain or hole in the wall that allows us to enjoy the scenery, rain, air and sunlight to wake us up every morning. These seemingly simple and taken-for-granted features are our connection to the world, and keeps us connected to reality. 

Irrespective of the windows' importance in our daily lives, or rather because of it, we have found ourselves in the situation of having another architectural element of our homes that has become indispensable for every single facade. We are, of course, referring to the window grill, which not only provides protection and extra layer of security to your home, but also regulates the natural light which filters through it. 

In an effort to display the range of window grill options at your disposal, we have compiled this list of 15 that is sure to open your eyes to the sense of diversity in the product. Let's take a look…

1. Wrought

homify Rustic style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wrought iron never goes out of style, as it allows you to create new designs.

2. Geometrics

SAN MARINO I BH, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Eclectic style houses Blue
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

The geometric game can be a key element, incorporating sophistication and elegance.

3. Intricate composition

Casa Habitación, RJ Arquitectos RJ Arquitectos Modern houses
RJ Arquitectos

RJ Arquitectos
RJ Arquitectos
RJ Arquitectos

A geometric composition of full and empty is always fascinating, through a draft block.

4. Metal

Club de Golf Santa Anita, Arki3d Arki3d Modern living room
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

Metal shutters are a perfect solution to avoid unwanted glances as we always find in a gated community.

5. Discretion

homify Modern houses Marble Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want privacy, wooden panels like these will do the trick and allow low light to enter at a time.

6. Rotate

homify Modern houses Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want a tight and private facade with occasional transparency when you require, rotating panels will do you well. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Keeping with tradition

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Those houses that maintain a traditional colonial design and wrought iron bars will always be a classic that will not go out of style.Here we can see how the material is repeated in the railing by the pool, as to create continuity in the area. 

8. Horizontal foundations

Casa Esmeralda, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist house
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

A horizontal design will always be popular and work well with most designs. 

9. Subtle touches

homify Windows & doors Windows
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those whose prioity is security, you can soften close iron bars with a subtle decorative pattern in the centre. 

10. Minimalist

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern houses Marble White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Solid features with openings at the top will be perfect for minimalists and new designs.

11. Variations

Casa J&J, [TT ARQUITECTOS] [TT ARQUITECTOS] Modern houses
[TT ARQUITECTOS]

[TT ARQUITECTOS]
[TT ARQUITECTOS]
[TT ARQUITECTOS]

To avoid unwanted glances large doors and windows with a design of solid wood or steel cut will be great as a change of color and image.

12. Wooden wall

Casa JA Cholul, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

A wall full of wooden blinds protects you from the sun and insecurity, controlling the entry in your family environment.

13. Integration

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Combining windows and canopies will give a spectacular touch to your home. 

15. Cubic

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern houses
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

This cubed set of window bars still let in light, but allows for a strong sense of privacy. 

This list sure did offer plenty of inspiration for the exterior of our windows, now take a look at how you can: Dress the inside of your windows to impress!

14. Custom

Ogrodzenia tradycyjne, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

If you have the money, a custom design will produce a stunning effect. 

This tiny home was built for a couple as their wedding present
Which of these grills would suit your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks