7 container homes built for next to no money

We are no strangers to container homes here at homify, and we are well aware of their aesthetic appeal and multitudinous benefits. One of the benefits of this alternative housing solution, is that it is a lot more economic than traditional buildings. You can have your very own container house at a fraction of the cost of a traditional home, and with the advancement in architecture and design, there is no reason why it needs to be otherwise inferior.
There are so many variations of the typical container house, which simply makes use of a disused shipping or freight container as a dwelling. This is the basics of it, but there are a number a addition and endless options to extend the home. Today, we thought it will be a good idea to show you a list of interesting and appealing container homes to get some inspiration. The twist is, however, that all of these homes were built at an extremely low cost. Once you see what can be done with the modest container and a good architect at hand, you will surely be converted to the marvels of the container home. Let's take a look!
We start off our list with a container house that has been reinforced with concrete to make it more sturdy and increase its aesthetic appeal.
Additions such as in the first example are not always necessary, as we can see that very little has been done to the structure of this container, save the addition of a canopy for a terrace space. It still looks like an amazing little house to live in!
Next up, we have a double storey container home, and we can see that the project actually made use of four different containers. This collated design will offer you much more space, and clearly worries of constrained living in container homes are unfounded.
This design also features two stories, but the great thing about it is definitely how the interior is connected to the outdoors via ample glass doors. We can also see a nice sun deck on the second level.
Number 5 is dear to our hearts, as it is the product of an architect firm from right here in South Africa. This goes to show that the latest in architecture and design trends can be found locally as well.
This home is still utilises only minimal additions, but includes several extensions, for those who need a little more space!
Last but not least on our list is a bold, black number that is the epitome of contemporary design.
