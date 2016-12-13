7 container homes built for next to no money

We are no strangers to container homes here at homify, and we are well aware of their aesthetic appeal and multitudinous benefits. One of the benefits of this alternative housing solution, is that it is a lot more economic than traditional buildings. You can have your very own container house at a fraction of the cost of a traditional home, and with the advancement in architecture and design, there is no reason why it needs to be otherwise inferior.

There are so many variations of the typical container house, which simply makes use of a disused shipping or freight container as a dwelling. This is the basics of it, but there are a number a addition and endless options to extend the home. Today, we thought it will be a good idea to show you a list of interesting and appealing container homes to get some inspiration. The twist is, however, that all of these homes were built at an extremely low cost. Once you see what can be done with the modest container and a good architect at hand, you will surely be converted to the marvels of the container home. Let's take a look!