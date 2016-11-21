14 amazing pools and spas for tiny spaces

Who doesn't love to have a pool near their home, in their backyard or garden? It is definitely a feature that enhances any property and increases the value of all homes. Whether you are a swimmer or not, it is always nice to have a pool of water next to which you can sunbathe or just meander within. Not to mention the luxury of a home spa! It would be difficult to believe that anyone would say no to have their very own sauna, steam room or hot tub.

However, regardless of the great appeal of any of these luxuries, not all of our homes always have the space and capacity to host them. So, to provide some inspiration to those who long for their very own pool or spa, but do not have the space to host a full-size feature, we here at homify have decided to bring you a list of 14 absolutely amazing pools and spas that were designed especially for small spaces. We are sure that you will find something that you'll be able to duplicate in your own home. Let's begin our list!