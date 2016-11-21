Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 amazing pools and spas for tiny spaces

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Loading admin actions …

Who doesn't love to have a pool near their home, in their backyard or garden? It is definitely a feature that enhances any property and increases the value of all homes. Whether you are a swimmer or not, it is always nice to have a pool of water next to which you can sunbathe or just meander within. Not to mention the luxury of a home spa! It would be difficult to believe that anyone would say no to have their very own sauna, steam room or hot tub. 

However, regardless of the great appeal of any of these luxuries, not all of our homes always have the space and capacity to host them. So, to provide some inspiration to those who long for their very own pool or spa, but do not have the space to host a full-size feature, we here at homify have decided to bring you a list of 14 absolutely amazing pools and spas that were designed especially for small spaces. We are sure that you will find something that you'll be able to duplicate in your own home. Let's begin our list!

1. Romantic hot tub

Loft do DJ Renata Ratier - CASA COR MS 2014, Gabriela Pereira Gabriela Pereira Spa
Gabriela Pereira

Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira

First on our list is this petite beauty that becomes very romantic with the addition of coloured lighting and a vertical garden. 

2. A narrow escape

This pool is a dream for tight spaces, and will ensure you still get all of the function from your narrow space.

3. The one-man sauna

Hotel La Torretta - Spa Il Cirmolo, Studio D73 Studio D73 Spa
Studio D73

Studio D73
Studio D73
Studio D73

No space for a sauna room? No problem! This elegant sauna bed will solve all of your problems. 

4. Lush vegetation

Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller Spa
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

There is nothing that quite beats the tranquility of nature to comeplete your spa experience. 

5. Radial addition

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

The architects of this project managed to fit in a small radial tub in this little courtyard, and complemented it with several other circular shapes.

6. Along the wall

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Pool
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

Make sure you exploit all of your boundaries! There is nothing wrong with having a swimming pool alongside the wall to free up more yard space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Working with the space

Piscinas familiares, Piscinas Scualo Piscinas Scualo Pool
Piscinas Scualo

Piscinas Scualo
Piscinas Scualo
Piscinas Scualo

A custom pool that makes use of the space available in your yard will always yield good results.

8. Just a corner

proyecto residencial "SR01" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Garden Pool
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

This charming little cubic pool will fit into any corner of your garden. 

9. Attic space

Dachbodenausbau , schulz.rooms schulz.rooms Spa
schulz.rooms

schulz.rooms
schulz.rooms
schulz.rooms

This small attic space had been transformed into a whole spa area!

10. Sweet and small sauna

homify Spa
homify

homify
homify
homify

You don't need a huge space for a sauna, a little box will do just fine. 

11. Wedge

Residência Nádia & Pedro - Área externa, Kátia Borges - arquitetura+interiores Kátia Borges - arquitetura+interiores Pool
Kátia Borges—arquitetura+interiores

Kátia Borges - arquitetura+interiores
Kátia Borges—arquitetura+interiores
Kátia Borges - arquitetura+interiores

A wedge-shaped pool will not only fit into your small space, but will also give a charming appearance with it's curved lines. 

12. Rooftop bliss

Glass 1701 - Arq. Exterior, Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Pool
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

No backyard or garden? Why not use the rooftop instead?!

13. Sacred space

Piscina coperta di Casa del Vescovo, Francesco Della Femina Francesco Della Femina Pool
Francesco Della Femina

Francesco Della Femina
Francesco Della Femina
Francesco Della Femina

Here we see a feat of interior architecture, with a small pool that fits into a small alcove, and all of it looking as breathtaking as a cathedral. 

14. Amazing views

CASA BARRENECHE, LIGHTEN LIGHTEN Pool
LIGHTEN

LIGHTEN
LIGHTEN
LIGHTEN

Lastly, we have this tiny pool with an enormous and stunning view. 

We are sure there is something for everyone on this list, but if you're not looking to make structural changes to your property, take a look at these: 11 great pools that don't require any digging.

7 ideas for improving your kitchen on a budget
Let us know which idea you liked the most in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks