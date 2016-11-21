14 amazing pools and spas for tiny spaces

Who doesn't love to have a pool near their home, in their backyard or garden? It is definitely a feature that enhances any property and increases the value of all homes. Whether you are a swimmer or not, it is always nice to have a pool of water next to which you can sunbathe or just meander within. Not to mention the luxury of a home spa! It would be difficult to believe that anyone would say no to have their very own sauna, steam room or hot tub.
However, regardless of the great appeal of any of these luxuries, not all of our homes always have the space and capacity to host them. So, to provide some inspiration to those who long for their very own pool or spa, but do not have the space to host a full-size feature, we here at homify have decided to bring you a list of 14 absolutely amazing pools and spas that were designed especially for small spaces. We are sure that you will find something that you'll be able to duplicate in your own home. Let's begin our list!
First on our list is this petite beauty that becomes very romantic with the addition of coloured lighting and a vertical garden.
This pool is a dream for tight spaces, and will ensure you still get all of the function from your narrow space.
No space for a sauna room? No problem! This elegant sauna bed will solve all of your problems.
There is nothing that quite beats the tranquility of nature to comeplete your spa experience.
The architects of this project managed to fit in a small radial tub in this little courtyard, and complemented it with several other circular shapes.
Make sure you exploit all of your boundaries! There is nothing wrong with having a swimming pool alongside the wall to free up more yard space.
A custom pool that makes use of the space available in your yard will always yield good results.
This charming little cubic pool will fit into any corner of your garden.
This small attic space had been transformed into a whole spa area!
You don't need a huge space for a sauna, a little box will do just fine.
A wedge-shaped pool will not only fit into your small space, but will also give a charming appearance with it's curved lines.
No backyard or garden? Why not use the rooftop instead?!
Here we see a feat of interior architecture, with a small pool that fits into a small alcove, and all of it looking as breathtaking as a cathedral.
Lastly, we have this tiny pool with an enormous and stunning view.
We are sure there is something for everyone on this list, but if you're not looking to make structural changes to your property, take a look at these: 11 great pools that don't require any digging.