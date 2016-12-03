​The home with a kitchen and bathroom that you'll die for

Whether or not you’ve had a hard day, you still deserve to walk into a beautiful bathroom at home, no matter if you’re in need of a relaxing bubble bath or simply to brush your teeth. And you also deserve stylish beauty for your kitchen space, with ample storage compartments, elegant appliances, and sufficient seating choices for when that get-together with a friend or two moves into the culinary space of your house.
So, to stimulate your creativity for interior design (you never know when you’ll need it for that touch-up at home), we’ve found this bathroom and kitchen pair that are made from stylish dreams. These modern spaces have it all: elegant tones, striking materials, firm yet delightful contrast, and perhaps most important of all – practicality, meaning they are so much more than simply beautiful spaces.
See for yourself…
The bathroom is usually associated with softness, as it is where we cleanse and are at our most vulnerable. Therefore we find it so delightful that décor pieces showcasing anything but a “soft” look are used for this bathroom – wooden sticks and branches that add quite a raw and powerful look to the space.
See how a neat row of branches separate the toilet from the sink, being both stylish and functional.
And those colours: thunderstorm blue, snow white, and ivoire brown. Simply astonishing!
Now when you’re soaking yourself in that tub and listening to the rain outside, how about a nice piece of wall art to adorn your surroundings? We think this modern art piece above the tub is simply fantastic, as it adds just enough colour and eye-catching style into the room without grabbing too much attention.
We love the commitment to space in this bathroom, but not only for comfortable movement (kudos to you, spacious shower!); look at the storage compartments that come with that wooden counter, including the floating shelf underneath – perfect for a range of bathroom accessories that never seem to end.
In another leg of the house we find the open-plan kitchen and dining area, neatly separated and yet stylishly combined as well. A raw timber table anchors the dining space wonderfully while being surrounded by plush-looking chairs.
Notice how open and airy everything looks, not only because of the wide open door in the background, but also thanks to the overall neutral colour scheme and the commitment to white tones.
As the kitchen is first and foremost a work zone, it is imperative that it presents ample space – not only for working, but for being mobile. We think this is the perfect layout, as the island is situated the perfect distance between the stove and dining table, without being too near or far from either.
And speaking of perfection – and island – notice the myriad of drawers included with this one, which are no doubt storing multiple kitchen equipment and necessities to help whip up a five-star meal in no time.
We’ve saved the best for last – the glimmering stove that flaunts an oh-so modern look. But it’s not just its contemporary style or size that we’re in love with; take a look at those quaint drawers and cabinets on either side, storing multiple spices and other cooking whatnots to help make working in this kitchen a breeze – and a pleasure.
This kitchen is definitely beautiful enough to make anyone want to try their hand at cooking!
