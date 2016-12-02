Your browser is out-of-date.

​The picture-perfect house with matching garden

Johannes van Graan
Calabrese & Iozzi Architetti Associati
Here on homify we just love looking at beautiful spaces, ranging from large mansions and medium-sized family homes to quaint little cottages. But in addition to treating you to aesthetically pleasing layouts, we also aim to provide you with creative inspiration for your own space back home – whether it’s touch-ups for your garden, flooring options for your bathroom, or simply wallpaper choices for your living room.

Today’s discovery here on homify 360° is a simple little family home that flaunts a striking colour on its façade, as well as a charming garden perfect for outdoor relaxation. But there’s a hidden surprise included here as well in terms of layout.

Scroll ahead to find out what it is…

A welcoming look

Calabrese & Iozzi Architetti Associati
Calabrese &amp; Iozzi Architetti Associati

Calabrese & Iozzi Architetti Associati
Calabrese &amp; Iozzi Architetti Associati
Calabrese & Iozzi Architetti Associati

That’s the great thing about colour – it gives us an almost endless list of possibilities. While we are not sure who would opt for shocking pink for their house’s exterior tones, this dusty light pink hue shown above works quite well. It gives the house a soft openness and works so well when combined with the contrasting tones of the shutters, terrace, and lawn. 

Notice the quaint little steps on the left leading to the sliding door – it’s all about the details that help make up the bigger picture.

The side view

Calabrese & Iozzi Architetti Associati
Calabrese &amp; Iozzi Architetti Associati

Calabrese & Iozzi Architetti Associati
Calabrese &amp; Iozzi Architetti Associati
Calabrese & Iozzi Architetti Associati

That soft pink look continues along the side, although here it is joined up by a stone-grey tone adorning the larger volume of the house – look at the panelled surface adding some delightful contrast. 

Architects, gardeners, and much more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

The bigger picture

Calabrese & Iozzi Architetti Associati
Calabrese &amp; Iozzi Architetti Associati

Calabrese & Iozzi Architetti Associati
Calabrese &amp; Iozzi Architetti Associati
Calabrese & Iozzi Architetti Associati

Taking a step back and viewing the façade in relation to the surrounding areas brings all the magical little elements together: the contrasting colours, the interesting design of the house with its various volumes protruding from one another, the manicured lawn, the charming patches of garden, etc. 

What do you think of the clean and open look of the terrace? Would you add some pieces like potted plants or garden chairs, or leave it as is?

The hidden surprise

Calabrese & Iozzi Architetti Associati
Calabrese &amp; Iozzi Architetti Associati

Calabrese & Iozzi Architetti Associati
Calabrese &amp; Iozzi Architetti Associati
Calabrese & Iozzi Architetti Associati

Viewing the house from a straight-on angle would never give us a hint about the garage that’s hidden right underneath, and yet that is exactly how the house was constructed. 

A two-door garage, complete with a driveway that is big enough to park a few more cars, as well as some basketball hoops for some entertainment, is located underneath the entrance. And we certainly are glad to see that the commitment to cleanliness and style that is so eye-catching with the house’s façade continues here as well!

The garden of relaxation

Calabrese & Iozzi Architetti Associati
Calabrese &amp; Iozzi Architetti Associati

Calabrese & Iozzi Architetti Associati
Calabrese &amp; Iozzi Architetti Associati
Calabrese & Iozzi Architetti Associati

Down those cute little brick steps we go and into the garden, where a stylish layout awaits us. Here is where a cafe-style dining set is ready and willing to serve up a cosy spot to enjoy a meal or beverage while taking in the fresh air. 

A garden shed can be seen on the right, no doubt storing a range of garden tools and –equipment used for keeping these exterior surfaces so prim and proper. 

Want that beautiful look ASAP? We’ll show you how to Improve your garden over a weekend.

What do you think about this house’s colours and garden layout?

