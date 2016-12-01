​9 budget-friendly tips for designing your home

All of us want to live in beautiful homes, right? A striking façade, a magnificent entry hall, spacious bedrooms, and a décor scheme that looks like it was designed by the top interior designer – all these sound most promising, don’t they?

However, the reality is that not all of us can afford the best look, as the best look usually comes with the highest price – or does it? Here on homify we are always ready with a tip or two to achieve beauty and excellence, including for those who have teeny tiny interior design budgets.

So, whether it’s new furniture for your living room or a new wall coating for the dining room that you’re after, take a look at simple yet effective ways in which you can bypass a big price and still achieve a stunning end result for your home.