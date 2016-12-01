​9 budget-friendly tips for designing your home

All of us want to live in beautiful homes, right? A striking façade, a magnificent entry hall, spacious bedrooms, and a décor scheme that looks like it was designed by the top interior designer – all these sound most promising, don’t they?
However, the reality is that not all of us can afford the best look, as the best look usually comes with the highest price – or does it? Here on homify we are always ready with a tip or two to achieve beauty and excellence, including for those who have teeny tiny interior design budgets.
So, whether it’s new furniture for your living room or a new wall coating for the dining room that you’re after, take a look at simple yet effective ways in which you can bypass a big price and still achieve a stunning end result for your home.
Contrary to what you see in design magazines, you do not need a first-rate kitchen counter in the sleekest and most expensive material. Save a lot of costs by going with masonry instead—it can look quite stylish if you add select touches, like timber doors and/or metal knobs.
Stunning tiles do tend to cost a pretty penny, and so do hardwood floors. But you know what will be quite friendly towards your budget? Cement flooring with a smooth finish.
It provides a firm structure, a perfect foundation for your house, plus you can dress it up with mosaic tiles and carpeting for some aesthetic effect.
Like cement floors, cement walls are a practical and economic solution. And since you can also style these up with a smooth finish and exceptional colour (not to mention wall art), nobody will be the wiser that you took a cheap route, as those walls will look anything but.
However, we recommend putting your walls into the hands of a seasoned professional, like a licensed builder or contractor – see our list of experts here on homify.
Those wooden pallets that have everyone jumping on the DIY bandwagon can certainly be used to style up your walls. See how excellent this industrial-style wall above looks with its timber coating?
And since they are relatively cheap to acquire, you can definitely get hold of a bunch for next to nothing. Just be sure to wash them, sand them, and inspect them for nails and splinters before getting to work.
Nobody can deny the raw appeal of an exposed brick wall – or the fact that it can be pretty pricey. But if you need that patterned look in your home, you can always opt for just one focal brick wall instead of coating the entire room.
On the other hand, wallpaper or a fantastic paint job/wall mural can always give you the look of a striking brick wall. Something to think about…
There is no rule which states that your terrace (or garden shed or any other space which needs shade) needs top-of-the-range roof shingles. A thatched roof can be just as effective and won’t cost nearly as much as a tiled one.
However, bear in mind that certain responsibilities come with a thatched roof, such as no fire!
One man’s trash is another’s treasure. And thanks to the Internet, getting a bargain deal is easier than ever before. Simply go online to find out where you can score a few leftover cement blocks in your area that aren’t being used anymore. You are sure to get them for a knock-off price, but that raw and exceptional look will be as good as ever.
This façade wall above was constructed with leftover blocks, yet do you see a hint anywhere that this is a second-hand material? Neither do we!
The industrial style is one of the most striking design options these days, meaning nobody will question you if you choose to leave certain household fixtures exposed (like brick walls and piping), as it is so trendy!
Thus, don’t spend a small fortune on covering up those plumbing pipes lined up against your kitchen wall, for example. Just give them a good paint coating (or a smooth finish) to enhance the aesthetic factor.
Making furniture out of pallets doesn’t limit you to sun loungers; they can be made into just about anything from beds and couches to coffee tables and garden benches.
Plus, after some good maintenance, a decent paint job, and additional touches like pillows and throws, no one will be the wiser that your living room furniture is actually constructed out of old wooden pallets! Plus it’s a great and fun way to try out your DIY skills.
Want some more pallet inspiration? See these: 44 pallet ideas that you can directly copy.