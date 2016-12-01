​A simple home with something that everyone can copy

Part of our mission here on homify is not only to flaunt beautiful spaces – although we do love looking at those – but also to share ideas with you. Whether it’s tips such as spring-cleaning your entire house, planning the most awesome housewarming party, or which colours to use for your bedroom, we definitely hope that you take a few ideas on a daily basis as inspiration for your own spaces (s) back home.

Which brings us to today’s piece: a clean and modern little abode situated in Matsuyama, Japan, which presents a bunch of ideas that almost all of us can use.

Whether it’s a tip on how to save space in the bedroom or which stairs to use, we are sure that there’s a hint in here that just about everybody can use back home.

Let’s start gathering ideas…