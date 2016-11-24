15 ways to expertly position a TV in your room

After a hard and long day at work or running around, often all we dream about is lying down on our bed and watching a movie or our favourite television programme. This is a very relaxing way to spend our time, keeping us feeling relaxed and peaceful in the cosiness of our bedroom.

When it comes to your bedroom design, however, you want your television to be positioned in a spot that is easy to see and watch without having to strain your neck or your eyes. You also don't want it to take up too much space in the bedroom or be too chunky or in the way.

This is why today at homify, we've put together 15 expert ways to position your television in the bedroom. These will show you exactly how you can create the perfect relaxation pad in your very own bedroom, combining your two favourite things: your bed and the television.

This will be the most ideal place for leisure once you've placed your TV in the perfect position.