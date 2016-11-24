A classic family home with a swimming pool you'll fall in love with

Today, we are going to visit Brazil where design professionals Canatelli Architectural Design have created the most beautiful and cosy family home, using wood and stone as the dominant materials.

For South Africans, this home is a wonderful example to follow because it speaks to the rustic style that so many of us enjoy. Yet there is still a wonderful balance between the rural and the contemporary.

As we explore this home, we will also see how comfort and style can work in harmony. We'll also stumble across a beautiful swimming pool!

The Brazilian climate is also very similar to the South African climate, which is why the house is so relevant to our culture and our weather conditions. You'll love this architecture and design!

Let's take a look!