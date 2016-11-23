Your browser is out-of-date.

15 small but smart bedroom ideas that you can copy in one day

Leigh Leigh
Квартира в Стамбуле, MARION STUDIO MARION STUDIO Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
We all know how important the bedroom is! It's the part of the home where we spend most of our time, relaxing with a good book, getting a sound sleep or spending time with our partner. It should be a little oasis that is personal and peaceful.

Often we may get a little bit disheartened, however, if the bedroom is small. It feels like there isn't enough space to have as much fun creatively as we would like. All of our personal items also end up overcrowding the room too!

You shouldn't fear though! There are so many incredible ways that you can make the absolute most of a small bedroom, creating a little haven that speaks to who you are.

This is why today at homify, we have put together 15 small but smart bedroom ideas that you can copy in one day. These are designs from the top professionals in the industry, who really know what they are doing!

Let's take a look.

1. Simple and sleek

TER, studioSAL_14 studioSAL_14 Minimalist bedroom
studioSAL_14

studioSAL_14
studioSAL_14
studioSAL_14

This bedroom is a wonderful example of how less is more. When it comes to a small bedroom, simply add the most necessary and functional items to the space.This minimalist design makes for a very appealing and tranquil space.

2. Invest in mirrors

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Hang a large mirror up on your bedroom to create the feeling of depth and space. You'll instantly create a much larger looking bedroom. The bigger the mirror, the bigger the room will seem.

3. Be smart with storage

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

In a small bedroom, you want to keep anything that is messy or cluttered neatly out of sight. If you don't have space for a cupboard, hang up some curtains, keeping your clothes, shoes and other items neatly stored away. Your room will instantly feel more organised and more spacious.

4. Natural light

Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

One way to instantly create a more appealing and larger bedroom is to ensure that natural light flows through it. Invest in large windows and doors and even skylights if possible. 

Have a look at these: Tips for bathing your home in natural light.

5. Get savvy with the specs

마이크로하우스 리모델링, OUA 오유에이 OUA 오유에이 Modern kitchen
OUA 오유에이

마이크로하우스 리모델링

OUA 오유에이
OUA 오유에이
OUA 오유에이

Ask an expert to help you design furniture according to the size and specifications of your room, truly making the most of every square centimetre.

In this design, we can see how a multi-functional space has been created thanks to some very clever furniture. Here we have a kitchen, a study area, a library and a bedroom all in one!

6. Add a splash of colour

Gloucester Road Penthouse Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom Bedroom,master bedroom,bed,cushions,bedding,bedside tables,bedside lamps,art,wallpaper,curtains,midcentury design,pattern
Bhavin Taylor Design

Gloucester Road Penthouse

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

Add a piece of artwork to your walls or some colourful cushions to the bed, which will become the focal point of the space. Not only will these inject some modern charm into the bedroom but they will distract from the size.

7. Drawers under the bed

дизайн студии в скандинавском стиле, sreda sreda Scandinavian style bedroom
sreda

sreda
sreda
sreda

If you're battling for space in your small bedroom, use the space under the bed for drawers. This is an easy and convenient way to store clothes, shoes and other items without them getting in the way.

8. The fold-up bed

Casa AD - Barcelona, IF arquitectos IF arquitectos Eclectic style bedroom
IF arquitectos

IF arquitectos
IF arquitectos
IF arquitectos

You can also invest in fold-up furniture that truly capitalises on the space available, such as a fold-up bed like the one that we see in this design. When you need to sleep, you have a comfortable bed, while the rest of the time you have a spacious room.

Also have a look at these: 6 smart storage hacks for small spaces.

9. A solid cupboard

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella

homify
homify
homify

A cupboard that features hanging space, drawers and shelves is first prize when it comes to a savvy bedroom as it allows you to neatly organise your bedroom items.

Remember that an organised home makes for an organised mind!

10. Paint the wall

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos

Paint one of the walls in your bedroom a bright and bold colour, adding a refreshing look and feel to the interior design. The one bright wall will complement the other more neutral walls while distracting from the size of the room.

Tip: Only paint one of the walls a bright colour. If you paint more than one wall, you will end up with a very dark and cramped looking room.

11. A touch of industrial chic

Дизайн интерьера 4-ком. квартиры, GP-ARCH GP-ARCH Modern style bedroom
GP-ARCH

GP-ARCH
GP-ARCH
GP-ARCH

Another alternative is to keep one of the walls raw brick, adding a modern and industrial chic look and feel to the space.

Not only does this add a very trendy and warm ambiance to the bedroom area, but it distracts the eye from the size.

12. It's all about the lighting

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

Invest in bedside lamps, candles or lanterns to create a wonderful soft glow in your bedroom in the evenings. This will illuminate the right details, creating a cosy space rather than a cramped space.

13. A ladder rail

Квартира в Стамбуле, MARION STUDIO MARION STUDIO Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
MARION STUDIO

MARION STUDIO
MARION STUDIO
MARION STUDIO

An easy addition to your bedroom, which you can do right now, is to put an old ladder in your bedroom where towels, clothes and other items can be hung up neatly.

14. Add quotes to the wall

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A quote can not only enhance the mood of the room but it can again distract from just how small your bedroom is. 

It will also make your bedroom feel that much more homely.

15. Smart furniture

Dormitorios Juveniles , Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style bedroom
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

This is a wonderful example of how you can make the absolute most of vertical space, creating a smart and savvy bedroom space that is multi-functional and spacious.

If you've enjoyed this ideabook, you'll love these: 14 pictures showing bedroom wall decoration ideas.

