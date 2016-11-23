We all know how important the bedroom is! It's the part of the home where we spend most of our time, relaxing with a good book, getting a sound sleep or spending time with our partner. It should be a little oasis that is personal and peaceful.
Often we may get a little bit disheartened, however, if the bedroom is small. It feels like there isn't enough space to have as much fun creatively as we would like. All of our personal items also end up overcrowding the room too!
You shouldn't fear though! There are so many incredible ways that you can make the absolute most of a small bedroom, creating a little haven that speaks to who you are.
This is why today at homify, we have put together 15 small but smart bedroom ideas that you can copy in one day. These are designs from the top professionals in the industry, who really know what they are doing!
Let's take a look.
This bedroom is a wonderful example of how less is more. When it comes to a small bedroom, simply add the most necessary and functional items to the space.This minimalist design makes for a very appealing and tranquil space.
Hang a large mirror up on your bedroom to create the feeling of depth and space. You'll instantly create a much larger looking bedroom. The bigger the mirror, the bigger the room will seem.
In a small bedroom, you want to keep anything that is messy or cluttered neatly out of sight. If you don't have space for a cupboard, hang up some curtains, keeping your clothes, shoes and other items neatly stored away. Your room will instantly feel more organised and more spacious.
One way to instantly create a more appealing and larger bedroom is to ensure that natural light flows through it. Invest in large windows and doors and even skylights if possible.
Have a look at these: Tips for bathing your home in natural light.
Ask an expert to help you design furniture according to the size and specifications of your room, truly making the most of every square centimetre.
In this design, we can see how a multi-functional space has been created thanks to some very clever furniture. Here we have a kitchen, a study area, a library and a bedroom all in one!
Add a piece of artwork to your walls or some colourful cushions to the bed, which will become the focal point of the space. Not only will these inject some modern charm into the bedroom but they will distract from the size.
If you're battling for space in your small bedroom, use the space under the bed for drawers. This is an easy and convenient way to store clothes, shoes and other items without them getting in the way.
You can also invest in fold-up furniture that truly capitalises on the space available, such as a fold-up bed like the one that we see in this design. When you need to sleep, you have a comfortable bed, while the rest of the time you have a spacious room.
Also have a look at these: 6 smart storage hacks for small spaces.
A cupboard that features hanging space, drawers and shelves is first prize when it comes to a savvy bedroom as it allows you to neatly organise your bedroom items.
Remember that an organised home makes for an organised mind!
Paint one of the walls in your bedroom a bright and bold colour, adding a refreshing look and feel to the interior design. The one bright wall will complement the other more neutral walls while distracting from the size of the room.
Tip: Only paint one of the walls a bright colour. If you paint more than one wall, you will end up with a very dark and cramped looking room.
Another alternative is to keep one of the walls raw brick, adding a modern and industrial chic look and feel to the space.
Not only does this add a very trendy and warm ambiance to the bedroom area, but it distracts the eye from the size.
Invest in bedside lamps, candles or lanterns to create a wonderful soft glow in your bedroom in the evenings. This will illuminate the right details, creating a cosy space rather than a cramped space.
An easy addition to your bedroom, which you can do right now, is to put an old ladder in your bedroom where towels, clothes and other items can be hung up neatly.
A quote can not only enhance the mood of the room but it can again distract from just how small your bedroom is.
It will also make your bedroom feel that much more homely.
This is a wonderful example of how you can make the absolute most of vertical space, creating a smart and savvy bedroom space that is multi-functional and spacious.
If you've enjoyed this ideabook, you'll love these: 14 pictures showing bedroom wall decoration ideas.