We all know how important the bedroom is! It's the part of the home where we spend most of our time, relaxing with a good book, getting a sound sleep or spending time with our partner. It should be a little oasis that is personal and peaceful.

Often we may get a little bit disheartened, however, if the bedroom is small. It feels like there isn't enough space to have as much fun creatively as we would like. All of our personal items also end up overcrowding the room too!

You shouldn't fear though! There are so many incredible ways that you can make the absolute most of a small bedroom, creating a little haven that speaks to who you are.

This is why today at homify, we have put together 15 small but smart bedroom ideas that you can copy in one day. These are designs from the top professionals in the industry, who really know what they are doing!

Let's take a look.