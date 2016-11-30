14 affordable and cool kitchen ideas to copy

When you think about your ideal kitchen, which details comes to mind? Is it the stunning addition of your favourite colours, sleek and stylish countertops, modern appliances or modern minimalist inspired decor? Well, in this feature we consider 14 amazing and affordable kitchen ideas that can be easily implemented in your own cooking space. So whether your home is the ultimate in modernity or enjoys the wooden and stone elements of rustic design, this feature is an inspirational option for you.