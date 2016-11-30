Your browser is out-of-date.

14 affordable and cool kitchen ideas to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Loading admin actions …

When you think about your ideal kitchen, which details comes to mind? Is it the stunning addition of your favourite colours, sleek and stylish countertops, modern appliances or modern minimalist inspired decor? Well, in this feature we consider 14 amazing and affordable kitchen ideas that can be easily implemented in your own cooking space. So whether your home is the ultimate in modernity or enjoys the wooden and stone elements of rustic design, this feature is an inspirational option for you.

1. Splashback

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Adding a splashback to the space behind your sink, means that it will be easier to clean and look a lot more interesting than a plain and boring wall. Store some kitchen utensils here and free up drawer space too.

2. Compact colour

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

The combination of colours is an important part of a designer kitchen too.

3. Wooden

Bertus residency, Diego Alonso designs
Diego Alonso designs

Diego Alonso designs
Diego Alonso designs
Diego Alonso designs

Go for some wooden cabinets and shelves to store your kitchen essentials.

4. Integrate appliances

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Planning your kitchen is key, especially if you lack space, so opt for some sleek modern appliances.

5. Lighting

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Enhancing the lighting is the first step to a more fabulous interior.

6. Utilise space

Kitchen at Senette Avenue homify
homify

Kitchen at Senette Avenue

homify
homify
homify

Storage is the best way to keep your counters uncluttered, so utilise your drawers perfectly.

8. Open plan

Квартира на ул. Первомайская, A.workshop
A.workshop

A.workshop
A.workshop
A.workshop

If you have a compact kitchen in an open plan set up, then keep colours neutral.

9. Go for minimalism

Apartament w Warszawie/Cosmopolitan, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

When deciding on kitchen cabinets, interior designers recommend opting for the minimalist style which will make your kitchen trendy and contemporary.

10. Maximise grocery storage

Surrey kitchen Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

Surrey kitchen

Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

You may have one cupboard that stores all your groceries, so go with extra shelves to create space for those necessities and keeping track of your stock will be easy.

11. Rack it

50.2cm pull-out organiser simplehuman
simplehuman

50.2cm pull-out organiser

simplehuman
simplehuman
simplehuman

Keep your pots, pans and crockery items tidy with these pull out racks.

12. Herbs and magnets

APARTAMENTO SAÚDE - SP, Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte

Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte

Magnetic spice jars are great because they allow you to access your ingredients efficiently.

13. Hang it

Mediterranean Style Rencraft
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Hanging storage is a rustic method to keep pots and pan within arms reach.

14. Blackboard paint

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Splash some amazing blackboard paint to the wall of your kitchen and keep track of your grocery list, the recipe you're busy with or even that parent teacher meeting schedule. How about these: 11 easy ways to make your kitchen more beautiful—in just one day!?

The beautiful home filled with secrets and ideas to copy
How have you added style to your kitchen?

