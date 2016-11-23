12 beautiful prefab homes (that are pretty cheap!)

Prefab homes are often overlooked as options when it comes to architecture and design. People think that they may not look as beautiful as traditional homes. Others think that possibly the quality will be lacking.

This is simply not to the case. There are so many advantages to a prefab home, including the fact that they are cost-effective and can be constructed in a much quicker time frame.

Prefab homes can also be far more eco-friendly, incorporating natural materials or recyclable elements into the design.

This is why today at homify, we are going to take you through 12 beautiful prefab homes, designed by top professionals from around the world so that we can change your mind once and for all when it comes to this type of architecture. You'll see how much creativity and innovation goes into their designs as well as how stunning these homes can be!