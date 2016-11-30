Your browser is out-of-date.

20 low-cost homes with great ideas you can copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Wohnhaus Sürth, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern houses
When you consider ideas to style your modern home, it’s the attention to detail that your guests often remember. This is why it's important to go for sophisticated and refined touches that are also affordable/easy to implement. The 20 homes included in this feature are just that, and with the help of the advice from our professionals, your contemporary styled house can be awesome too.

1. Absolutely charming

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This lovely home has a welcoming look from all perspectives. The potted plants along with the dark wood and white colour scheme are simply to die for!

2. Simply elegant

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The family home featured here has an elegant façade that speaks for itself.

3. Small but stunning

homify Prefabricated Home
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home may be compact, but the chic use of monochrome is the epitome of attractive.

4. Modern minimalist

BV Seibold, Architekturbüro Arndt Architekturbüro Arndt Modern houses
Architekturbüro Arndt

Architekturbüro Arndt
Architekturbüro Arndt
Architekturbüro Arndt

The two-tone home is a modern take on classic, geometric lines.

5. Secluded

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern houses
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

The house featured here is tall and narrow, but quite picturesque too, and the solar panels add an eco-friendly touch.

6. Sleek construction

homify Country house
homify

homify
homify
homify

The garden adds pizzazz to this simple home.

7. Like a black box

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern houses
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

This family home is unique and chic, it’s a black wooden box design with a flat roof construction which ensures an elegant look.

8. Assymetrical look

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

The cut-out roof has an asymmetrical look with some personality.

9. A bungalow of love

Winkelbungalow, K-MÄLEON Haus GmbH K-MÄLEON Haus GmbH Modern houses White
K-MÄLEON Haus GmbH

K-MÄLEON Haus GmbH
K-MÄLEON Haus GmbH
K-MÄLEON Haus GmbH

It’s a cute home with no stairs, wouldn’t you like to live here?

10. A colour combination

"Dornröschenschloss", miacasa miacasa Country style house
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

Zing up that traditional family home with these panelled walls.

11. Standalone style

homify Prefabricated Home
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home may be the perfect minimalist choice for a young family.

12. Be different

Haus am See, Pfeiffer Architekten Pfeiffer Architekten Houses
Pfeiffer Architekten

Pfeiffer Architekten
Pfeiffer Architekten
Pfeiffer Architekten

Shingled wooden walls add a lovely texture to the exterior.

13. Gorgeous glazing

Wohnhaus Sürth, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern houses
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

The glazing allows the sunshine and fresh air to be a part of this interior.

14. Traditional element

[lu:p] Architektur, [lu:p] Architektur GmbH [lu:p] Architektur GmbH Modern houses
[lu:p] Architektur GmbH

[lu:p] Architektur GmbH
[lu:p] Architektur GmbH
[lu:p] Architektur GmbH

This modern home has a rustic element that looks like a repurposed barn.

15. A perfect cottage

HAUS GROSS GLIENICKE, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Minimalist house
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

This home has a dreamy cottage appearance with brilliant garden design for a beautiful finish.

16. Amazing avant garde

Moderner Holzhaus Bausatz: "KUBU", THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Log cabin
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

The home has a simple wooden box design, but with lovely glazing the space is perfectly sunkissed throughout the day.

17. Energy efficient

Winkelbungalow FILOU, Mihm Thermohaus Mihm Thermohaus Bungalows
Mihm Thermohaus

Mihm Thermohaus
Mihm Thermohaus
Mihm Thermohaus

The solar panels on this roof are sure to lower those energy bills drastically, while helping the environment!

18. Elegant roof

Home Staging Doppelhaus in Westerland/Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Classic style houses
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

The oversized design of this roof creates an interesting interior with a fantastic second floor.

19. Some colour

BUNGALOW IN FALKENSEE III, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Bungalows
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The combination of blue walls and an orange roof is a fabulous combination of colour.

20. Sweet and adorable

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

This classic home has everything you’ll ever need, from the lovely façade to the gorgeous greenery. If you like Mediterranean homes, then these 30 photos of a fabulous house with ideas to copy will impress you.

A modern home that's surprisingly affordable (and can be yours in just 100 days!)
Which of these homes do you like most?

