20 low-cost homes with great ideas you can copy

When you consider ideas to style your modern home, it’s the attention to detail that your guests often remember. This is why it's important to go for sophisticated and refined touches that are also affordable/easy to implement. The 20 homes included in this feature are just that, and with the help of the advice from our professionals, your contemporary styled house can be awesome too.
This lovely home has a welcoming look from all perspectives. The potted plants along with the dark wood and white colour scheme are simply to die for!
The family home featured here has an elegant façade that speaks for itself.
This home may be compact, but the chic use of monochrome is the epitome of attractive.
The two-tone home is a modern take on classic, geometric lines.
The house featured here is tall and narrow, but quite picturesque too, and the solar panels add an eco-friendly touch.
This family home is unique and chic, it’s a black wooden box design with a flat roof construction which ensures an elegant look.
It’s a cute home with no stairs, wouldn’t you like to live here?
Zing up that traditional family home with these panelled walls.
This home may be the perfect minimalist choice for a young family.
Shingled wooden walls add a lovely texture to the exterior.
The glazing allows the sunshine and fresh air to be a part of this interior.
This modern home has a rustic element that looks like a repurposed barn.
This home has a dreamy cottage appearance with brilliant garden design for a beautiful finish.
The home has a simple wooden box design, but with lovely glazing the space is perfectly sunkissed throughout the day.
The solar panels on this roof are sure to lower those energy bills drastically, while helping the environment!
The oversized design of this roof creates an interesting interior with a fantastic second floor.
The combination of blue walls and an orange roof is a fabulous combination of colour.
This classic home has everything you'll ever need, from the lovely façade to the gorgeous greenery.