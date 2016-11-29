Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 South African homes with something for you to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

The South African home doesn't feature any specific details, design elements or decor,  instead it's just like the history of the country… rich in a blend of colonial, traditional and sensational landscapes. The homes we visit in this feature are just that, a merger of architectural design, modernity and rustic aspects, along with revitalising sunshine and of course panoramic views, let's begin picking and choosing the perfect details for a magnificent home that is proudly South African, with the help from professionals, naturally!

1. Charcoal colour exterior with textured walls and lovely external lighting

House Sar , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Sar

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

2. A dramatic double storey with stone wall accents

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

3. A perfect swimming pool for a grand home

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern houses
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

4. Keeping the landscape in mind for a modern farm house

House Grobler, De Zalze Winelands & Golf Estate (Stellenbosch) Reinier Brönn Architects & Associates Minimalist house
Reinier Brönn Architects &amp; Associates

House Grobler, De Zalze Winelands & Golf Estate (Stellenbosch)

Reinier Brönn Architects & Associates
Reinier Brönn Architects &amp; Associates
Reinier Brönn Architects & Associates

5. Opt for some rustic details for a lovely living room

House Riana Scheepers, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Riana Scheepers

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

6. Extend your living room with a terrific terrace and take advantage of a spacious backyard

House Borstlap, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Borstlap

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. There's nothing more spectacular than waking up to a refreshing view of the mountain from your bedroom

Amara Bakoven: AFTER Lawns & Wooden Pagola Urban Landscape Solutions
Urban Landscape Solutions

Amara Bakoven: AFTER Lawns & Wooden Pagola

Urban Landscape Solutions
Urban Landscape Solutions
Urban Landscape Solutions

8. Be daring and different with some sleek black kitchen cabinets

Amara Bakoven: AFTER vertical green wall Urban Landscape Solutions vertical garden
Urban Landscape Solutions

Amara Bakoven: AFTER vertical green wall

Urban Landscape Solutions
Urban Landscape Solutions
Urban Landscape Solutions

9. An exposed brick wall adds an industrial decor to your living room

Living Room homify Living room
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

10. A neutral colour scheme for the kitchen is a trendy and tasteful choice

Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

11. A pretty mural for your bathroom

Main Bathroom homify Country style bathroom
homify

Main Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

12. Enjoy the summer sun from your terrace at any time of the day

homify Garden Furniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Delightful dining with a view of the garden for a comfortable breakfast

Alterations & Additions to house in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, 4D AND A ARCHITECTS 4D AND A ARCHITECTS Eclectic style dining room coloured screed,steel windows
4D AND A ARCHITECTS

Alterations & Additions to house in Parkhurst, Johannesburg

4D AND A ARCHITECTS
4D AND A ARCHITECTS
4D AND A ARCHITECTS

14. A luxurious infinity pool with the ocean in the background

House at Ballito, TJ Architects TJ Architects Pool
TJ Architects

House at Ballito

TJ Architects
TJ Architects
TJ Architects

The coastline of South Africa means this pool can be implemented almost anywhere.

15. The city of Cape Town from the balcony of a contemporary apartment

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. A full view of the backyard with a gorgeous inviting pool

House Mosi , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Mosi

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

17. A dressing room will keep the bedroom organised and uncluttered

Oyster schelles, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern style bedroom
BHD Interiors

Oyster schelles

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

18. A neutral bathroom with a textured stone wall for a rustic effect

House Shenck Rerh, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern bathroom
Rudman Visagie

House Shenck Rerh

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

19. Brilliant layout of a compact bathroom with a nautical theme

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern bathroom Bathroom wallpaper blue and white
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

20. Cosy up in this bed with a simple colour scheme and warm rug

Main Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Modern style bedroom
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture

Main Bedroom

GSI Interior Design & Manufacture
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture
GSI Interior Design & Manufacture

With the ever increasing crime factor of South Africa, here are: 17 beautiful homes with high, secure walls (you know why)

A prefab home that can be yours for less than R500,000
Which of these South African home ideas will you implement?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks