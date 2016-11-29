20 South African homes with something for you to copy

The South African home doesn't feature any specific details, design elements or decor, instead it's just like the history of the country… rich in a blend of colonial, traditional and sensational landscapes. The homes we visit in this feature are just that, a merger of architectural design, modernity and rustic aspects, along with revitalising sunshine and of course panoramic views, let's begin picking and choosing the perfect details for a magnificent home that is proudly South African, with the help from professionals, naturally!