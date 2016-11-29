Your browser is out-of-date.

23 pictures of kitchens you'll love!

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
There are so many ways to get your modern kitchen looking stylish and elegant and today we will look at 23 awesome and amazing kitchen ideas that will help you achieve just that. So, whether you're up for the most minimalist style, considering a vibrant choice or even thinking about a country inspired cooking space with rustic charm in mind, then continue reading this homify feature. The interior designers definitely catered for even the spiciest tastes in decor and we cannot wait to see what they picked out for us today, so without further ado…

1. Curvy cupboards

2. Illuminated under counter lighting

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
3. Futuristic and bright

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
4. Perfectly planned and eclectic

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern kitchen Kitchen
Isn't this kitchen just dreamy?

5. That centre island workspace

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Kitchen
6. Sleek and all-white

House Shenck Rerh, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern kitchen
7. Monochrome minimalism

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
8. A bit of rustic in the mix

Kitchen homify Kitchen
9. Lovely lighting for effect

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Modern kitchen
10. A large gas stove with a farmstyle kitchen

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Kitchen
11. Minimalist and neutral

Extentions and Renovations, DG Construction DG Construction Modern kitchen
12. Spacious and stunning

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Kitchen
13. The amount of storage is unbelievable

Simple yet beautiful home in Brettenwood, CA Architects CA Architects Kitchen
14. The gorgeous effect of illumination

Kitchen homify Kitchen
15. The brick and wood design is ultimately rustic

House Gover, Environment Response Architecture Environment Response Architecture Kitchen
16. Sensational stone for a textured approach

Alterations to existing residence-Bedfordview, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern kitchen
17. Darker wooden cabinets with marvellous marble counters

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Modern kitchen
18. Keep the kitchen fresh with large windows and natural light

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
19. Some vibrant red for a unique look

LC Interiors, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Modern kitchen
20. Natural wooden cabinets and drawers for a textured rustic kitchen

Kitchen JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Grey Kitchen contemporary rustic,kitchen island,kitchen cabinet,kitchen cabinet
21. Shiny cabinets and drawers with no handles and glossy appliances

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
22. A dark chocolate hue for your cabinets with lighter walls and countertops

Dark Mahogany Kitchen Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen Wood Black kitchen,mahogany,white counter tops,modern,streamline,glass,aluminium,sliding doors,cabinetry
23. Plenty of seating at that breakfast bar, you won't need a dining table after all!

Oyster schelles, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern kitchen
How about these: 11 easy ways to make your kitchen more beautiful—in just one day!?

14 easy ways to have a modern kitchen!
Which of these 23 kitchens are your favourite?

